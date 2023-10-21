Fleetwood let down by officials in Lincoln defeat – boss Lee Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Fleetwood let down by officials in Lincoln defeat – boss Lee Johnson

By Press Association
Lee Johnson’s Fleetwood lost on Saturday (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lee Johnson’s Fleetwood lost on Saturday (Steve Welsh/PA)

Lee Johnson felt Fleetwood were let down by the officials in their 1-0 League One loss to Lincoln after they failed to spot the winner being offside.

Alex Mitchell’s early strike proved decisive for the visitors, before Toto Nsiala was sent off for the Cod Army in injury time at Highbury Stadium.

But a frustrated Johnson could not hide his disappointment at the officials failing to disallow Mitchell’s goal for offside after watching from the sidelines.

Johnson said: “I think we’ve been let down certainly from the officiating today. It was clearly offside, their goal.

“Certainly when we reviewed it pitchside, it was a cause of big frustration for us because we could see he was half a body at least offside and that’s the goalscorer.

“There was nobody else, that’s the guy that’s actually slotted the ball into the net.

“I think that was their first entry into our box that they’ve ended up scoring from and it happens too often that we don’t quite get enough distance on the first (ball), didn’t win the second and then this is the bit that’s difficult, because you know as a coach, you’re coaching your squad to squeeze up as the ball goes backwards, you go forwards.

“And it’s good defending at that point and it’s good defending from CJ (Carl Johnston) but for them to score and it to be a goal because of incompetence from the refereeing and officiating from the side, it’s a bitter pill to swallow.”

Lincoln interim boss Tom Shaw won his first game in charge of the Imps after Mark Kennedy’s midweek departure and felt it was nearly a perfect away win for his team.

He said: “It was not far off a perfect away performance in my opinion. I think there was bravery, confidence. A bit of swagger that we had in the first half with the ball was great to see.

“The second half is what you have to do sometimes. They’ve got some very good and seriously-talented players. We just dug in, we kept running.

“This is a very, very tough place to come and get a result and the boys have gone to the edge and beyond today with the physical output.

“When you commit so much to a performance and get an outcome like that, it’s a wonderful feeling for everyone, it’s one of the best feelings in the world at five o’clock.

“How they’ve carried themselves, conducted themselves and then that performance.

“We’ve recruited good young men and people and you can see in the performance, they never ever give up and they keep fighting and it’s a really great afternoon for this group of players and staff.”