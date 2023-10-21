Real Madrid go into next week’s ‘El Clasico’ as leaders following Sevilla draw

Dani Carvajal’s 78th-minute header rescued a point for Real Madrid at Sevilla and ensured they will travel to Barcelona next weekend as LaLiga leaders.

Madrid prepared for the first ‘El Clasico’ of the season with a battling 1-1 draw at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan where Carlo Ancelotti’s side were on course for a second loss of the campaign when David Alaba put through his own net.

Carvajal levelled with a pinpoint header from Toni Kroos’ free-kick before ex-Madrid captain Sergio Ramos squandered an excellent chance in stoppage time to earn new Sevilla head coach Diego Alonso victory in his maiden match in charge.

The 1-1 draw moves Madrid onto 25 points ahead of Girona and Barcelona playing their respective fixtures on Sunday, but both of their nearest challengers are unable to move above the Bernabeu outfit ahead of next weekend’s clash at the Olympic Stadium in Catalonia.

Madrid were left frustrated, though, after they had two early goals disallowed, with in-form Jude Bellingham denied after referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea halted play to check on Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos, who had a back injury, while the visitors were on a counter-attack.

Atletico Madrid temporarily moved up to second in the table after Antoine Griezmann hit a hat-trick at Celta Vigo.

Home goalkeeper Ivan Villar was sent off after 25 minutes for giving away a penalty but former Crystal Palace stopper Vicente Guaita was unable to thwart Griezmann from 12 yards.

Griezmann would go on to score twice more in the second half to complete his treble and pile the pressure on Celta boss Rafael Benitez.

Real Sociedad edged out visiting Mallorca after Brais Mendez grabbed the only goal of the game in the 64th minute at Reale Arena.

The points were shared at Estadio Coliseum after Marc Roca’s first-minute opener for Real Betis was cancelled out by Borja Mayoral’s header for hosts Getafe.

In Serie A, Lautaro Martinez struck his 12th goal of the season to send Inter Milan back to the summit with a 3-0 win at Torino.

After a goalless first half, Marcus Thuram broke the deadlock in the 59th minute before Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu, via the penalty spot, added further goals for Simone Inzaghi’s side.

Napoli secured a 3-1 victory on the road at Verona thanks to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s double to ease the pressure on Rudi Garcia.

Meanwhile, first-half efforts by Felipe Anderson and Luis Alberto earned Lazio all three points with a 2-0 triumph away to Sassuolo.

In France, Kylian Mbappe’s early penalty sent Paris St Germain on their way to a 3-0 win over Strasbourg.

A 10th-minute spot-kick from Mbappe got the ball rolling for PSG before Carlos Soler and Fabian Ruiz also netted in a routine success that saw them leapfrog Monaco at the top of Ligue 1.

FULL-TIME: Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Strasbourg ✅ 3️⃣ goals3️⃣ points A fine afternoon at the Parc des Princes! 🔴🔵#PSGRCSA pic.twitter.com/kjGvNFzHKC — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 21, 2023

Evann Guessand’s 79th-minute header secured Nice a 1-0 win and bragging rights over Marseille.

Harry Kane continued his excellent form with another goal in Bayern Munich’s 3-1 victory at Mainz, but Bayer Leverkusen remain Bundesliga leaders following a hard-fought triumph over Wolfsburg.

Kingsley Coman and Kane netted in the opening 16 minutes at MEWA Arena before Anthony Caci reduced the deficit before half-time for Mainz.

Leon Goretzka wrapped up the points before the hour mark to help Thomas Tuchel’s men extend their unbeaten start to eight matches.

Leverkusen top the table after they took their points tally to 22 out of a possible 24 thanks to Alex Grimaldo’s 62nd-minute strike in a 2-1 win at Wolfsburg.

Stuttgart are second after an impressive 3-0 victory at Union Berlin while RB Leipzig are fifth after Lois Openda’s brace inspired a 3-1 triumph over Darmstadt.

Elsewhere, Freiburg beat Bochum 2-1 and Frankfurt clinched a 3-1 win at Hoffenheim.