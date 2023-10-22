On This Day in 2010 – Wayne Rooney makes shock U-turn after Man Utd quit threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2010 – Wayne Rooney makes shock U-turn after Man Utd quit threat

By Press Association
Wayne Rooney signed a new five-year deal on this day in 2010 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wayne Rooney signed a new five-year deal on this day in 2010 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wayne Rooney made a shock U-turn and signed a new five-year deal at Manchester United on this day in 2010.

It came as quite a shock when Rooney signed a new contract just two days after the United and England striker had announced his intention to quit Old Trafford when he released a statement which questioned the club’s ambition.

The then 24-year-old let rip at the club’s leadership and said he would not be agreeing new terms following meetings with chief executive David Gill.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United – Ewood Park
Sir Alex Ferguson was left “dumbfounded” by Wayne Rooney’s inital decision to leave (Martin Rickett/PA)

“During those meetings in August I asked for assurances about the continued ability of the club to attract the top players in the world,” said Rooney.

“I met with David Gill last week he did not give me any of the assurances I was seeking about the future squad. I then told him that I would not be signing a new contract.”

Reports of Rooney’s dissatisfaction had been rumbling for a few days, with a “dumbfounded” manager Sir Alex Ferguson also confirming the forward’s desire to leave.

Ferguson said: “We are as bemused as anyone can be, we can’t quite understand why he would want to leave.

“I was dumbfounded. Only months before he was saying he was at the greatest club in the world.”

Rumours started to spread about Rooney wanting to ditch United for rivals Manchester City, who were among many of the clubs keen to sign him, something which led to around 30 protesters gathering outside his Cheshire home.

Given the strength of Rooney’s statement, nobody expected the Liverpudlian to put pen to paper on a new contract.

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Old Trafford
Rooney went on to become Manchester United’s all-time top goalscorer (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rooney’s U-turn came after conversations with Ferguson and the club’s owners who convinced the England international to commit his future to the club.

“I’m delighted to sign another deal at United,” he said. “I’ve spoken to the manager and the owners and they’ve convinced me this is where I belong.”

Ferguson added: “I think Wayne now understands what a great club Manchester United is.”

Rooney, who had joined United from Everton in 2004, stayed at the club for a further seven years and went on to become the club’s record scorer with 253 goals.