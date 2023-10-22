The tributes in pictures as football family remembers Sir Bobby Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The tributes in pictures as football family remembers Sir Bobby Charlton

By Press Association
Tributes were laid in memory of Sir Bobby Charlton by the United Trinity statue at Old Trafford (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Tributes were laid in memory of Sir Bobby Charlton by the United Trinity statue at Old Trafford (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Tributes have poured in from across the footballing world and beyond this weekend following the death of Sir Bobby Charlton at the age of 86.

Charlton was a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team and also enjoyed great success at club level with Manchester United, who became the first English side to win the European Cup in 1968.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of those tributes in pictures from members of the football family.

Sir Bobby Charlton tributes outside Old Trafford
Fans laid tributes in memory of Sir Bobby Charlton by the United Trinity statue at Old Trafford (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Tributes for Sir Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford
Tributes including flowers, shirts and scarves were laid in memory of Charlton outside Manchester United’s ground (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton tributes at Old Trafford
Fans flocked to Old Trafford on Sunday to pay tribute to former United and England great Charlton (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Players and fans observe a tribute to the late Sir Bobby Charlton at Villa Park
Aston Villa and West Ham players and fans observed a tribute to Charlton at Villa Park on Sunday (Jacob King/PA)
Fans observe a tribute to the late Sir Bobby Charlton ahead of the Premier League match at Villa Park
Fans observed a tribute to the late Charlton ahead of Aston Villa’s Premier League match with West Ham (Nick Potts/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton tributes at Old Trafford
A book of condolence was opened at 10am in Manchester United’s International Suite and supporters laid flowers and scarves and left messages for one of the club’s most famous sons (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton tributes at Old Trafford
A tribute at Old Trafford from fan group The 1958 read: “History, dignity and integrity is what you gave to our great club.” (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton tributes at Old Trafford
Fans flocked to Old Trafford on Sunday to pay tribute (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton tribute at Wembley
A tribute to Charlton was displayed on giant screens outside Wembley Stadium (Steve Paston/PA)
Sheffield United and Manchester United players pay tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton at Bramall Lane
Players from Sheffield United and Manchester United observed a moment’s silence in tribute to Charlton on Saturday night (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sheffield United fans in the stands with a tribute in memory of Sir Bobby Charlton
Sheffield United fans in the stands for the match against Manchester United paid tribute in memory of Charlton (Danny Lawson/PA)
A scarf is placed around the neck of Sir Bobby Charlton as tributes are laid in his memory
A scarf was placed around the neck of Charlton – on the United Trinity statue – as tributes began to be laid in his memory on Saturday night (Steven Allen/PA)
A tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton is displayed on screen at half-time during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge
A tribute to Charlton was displayed at half-time during Chelsea’s Premier League match with Arsenal (Nigel French/PA)
The image of former Manchester United and England player Sir Bobby Charlton is shown at Middlesbrough's game with Birmingham
The image of Charlton was shown at Middlesbrough’s game with Birmingham (Will Matthews/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton tributes at Old Trafford
A photo of Charlton was seen near the United Trinity statue at Old Trafford on Saturday night following the news of his death (Steven Allen/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton tributes at Old Trafford
Manchester United fans let off flares in memory of Charlton next to the United Trinity statue (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton tributes at Old Trafford
United supporters began to lay flowers and scarves and left messages for Charlton on Saturday evening (Martin Rickett/PA)