Sjoeke Nusken bags brace as joint leaders Chelsea strike back to beat Brighton

Sjoeke Nusken scored a brace to help Chelsea secure a 4-2 Women’s Super League comeback victory over Brighton at Kingsmeadow.

The Germany midfielder netted her first two goals in blue after her summer move from Eintracht Frankfurt, with her first coming in first-half added-time before she scored again just after the break.

This came after Brighton’s Pauline Bremer scored the opener for Melissa Phillips’ side, who failed to take advantage of their early lead.

Seagulls defender Guro Bergsvand scored an own goal in the 74th minute and Chelsea’s Aggie Beever-Jones came off the bench to put the game out of reach.

Elisabeth Terland’s second-half stoppage-time goal was merely a consolation as Brighton’s losing run was extended to three.

Three points for Chelsea put them joint top with title rivals Manchester City after their 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday.

In east London, West Ham’s equaliser in the fifth minute of second-half added time stole a late point against Liverpool.

Marie Hobinger opened the scoring for the visitors in the 52nd minute to give them a 1-0 advantage.

But Japan international Riko Ueki bundled the ball home at the death to grab a late share the spoils.

Nikita Parris returned to haunt her former club once again as Manchester United comfortably beat Everton 5-0 at Walton Hall Park to enter the international break unbeaten.

Liverpool-born Parris, who began her career at Everton, scored two second-half goals and set up one to take her record against the Toffees to eight goals in nine Super League appearances.

United substitute Rachel Williams also enjoyed her afternoon by picking up a brace of goals in the final 15 minutes after being introduced for France international Melvine Malard, who had earlier opened the scoring in the 14th minute.

Parris’ goals in the 58th minute and three minutes into stoppage time were a reward for her energy and non-stop harrying of an Everton defence that eventually buckled in the second half under the intense press of United.

Katie McCabe scored twice as Arsenal sealed victory (Nigel French/PA)

In Sunday’s late kick-off, a Katie McCabe double handed Arsenal a narrow 2-1 victory away to Bristol City.

The clinical McCabe scored the first after seven minutes courtesy of a wonderful effort from range.

After City’s Rachel Furness cancelled the goal out in the 16th minute, McCabe scored once more just before the hour to give Jonas Eidevall’s side a much-needed victory on the road.