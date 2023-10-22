Sjoeke Nusken bags brace as joint leaders Chelsea strike back to beat Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sjoeke Nusken bags brace as joint leaders Chelsea strike back to beat Brighton

By Press Association
Sjoeke Nusken (right) scored twice during Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Brighton (John Walton/PA)
Sjoeke Nusken (right) scored twice during Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Brighton (John Walton/PA)

Sjoeke Nusken scored a brace to help Chelsea secure a 4-2 Women’s Super League comeback victory over Brighton at Kingsmeadow.

The Germany midfielder netted her first two goals in blue after her summer move from Eintracht Frankfurt, with her first coming in first-half added-time before she scored again just after the break.

This came after Brighton’s Pauline Bremer scored the opener for Melissa Phillips’ side, who failed to take advantage of their early lead.

Seagulls defender Guro Bergsvand scored an own goal in the 74th minute and Chelsea’s Aggie Beever-Jones came off the bench to put the game out of reach.

Elisabeth Terland’s second-half stoppage-time goal was merely a consolation as Brighton’s losing run was extended to three.

Three points for Chelsea put them joint top with title rivals Manchester City after their 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday.

In east London, West Ham’s equaliser in the fifth minute of second-half added time stole a late point against Liverpool.

Marie Hobinger opened the scoring for the visitors in the 52nd minute to give them a 1-0 advantage.

But Japan international Riko Ueki bundled the ball home at the death to grab a late share the spoils.

Nikita Parris returned to haunt her former club once again as Manchester United comfortably beat Everton 5-0 at Walton Hall Park to enter the international break unbeaten.

Liverpool-born Parris, who began her career at Everton, scored two second-half goals and set up one to take her record against the Toffees to eight goals in nine Super League appearances.

United substitute Rachel Williams also enjoyed her afternoon by picking up a brace of goals in the final 15 minutes after being introduced for France international Melvine Malard, who had earlier opened the scoring in the 14th minute.

Parris’ goals in the 58th minute and three minutes into stoppage time were a reward for her energy and non-stop harrying of an Everton defence that eventually buckled in the second half under the intense press of United.

Arsenal v Aston Villa – Barclays Women’s Super League – Emirates Stadium
Katie McCabe scored twice as Arsenal sealed victory (Nigel French/PA)

In Sunday’s late kick-off, a Katie McCabe double handed Arsenal a narrow 2-1 victory away to Bristol City.

The clinical McCabe scored the first after seven minutes courtesy of a wonderful effort from range.

After City’s Rachel Furness cancelled the goal out in the 16th minute, McCabe scored once more just before the hour to give Jonas Eidevall’s side a much-needed victory on the road.