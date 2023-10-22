Juventus turn heat up on Serie A pacesetters with victory over 10-man AC Milan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Juventus turn heat up on Serie A pacesetters with victory over 10-man AC Milan

By Press Association
Juventus’ Manuel Locatelli scored the winner in a 1-0 win against AC Milan (Luca Bruno/AP)
Juventus’ Manuel Locatelli scored the winner in a 1-0 win against AC Milan (Luca Bruno/AP)

Juventus applied pressure at the top of Serie A with a 1-0 win over AC Milan at San Siro thanks to a deflected goal from former Rossoneri midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

Milan were reduced to 10 men in the 40th minute when defender Malick Thiaw brought down Moise Kean, who was through on goal, and was shown a straight red.

And Juve took advantage of the extra man to net a 63rd-minute winner through Locatelli, whose long-range shot cannoned off Milan substitute Rade Krunic and past Antonio Mirante

Juve’s win leaves them a point behind second-placed AC Milan, and two behind leaders Inter.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma claimed a third successive league win with a 1-0 victory over Monza courtesy of Stephan El Shaarawy’s 90th-minute strike.

Bottom two Salernitana and Cagliari drew 2-2 in a game where all four strikes came in the final 11 minutes, including a stoppage-time Boulaye Dia penalty to secure a point for the hosts.

Bologna’s Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson and Lorenzo De Silvestri both struck in the space of three first-half minutes to earn their side a 2-1 victory over Frosinone.

Atalanta bounced back after last week’s defeat at Lazio with a 2-0 win over Genoa through goals from Ademola Lookman and Ederson.

In Spain, Barcelona left it late to claim a 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in Montjuic, with teenager Marc Guiu netting a fairytale winner on his debut.

The hosts were frustrated by the stubborn visitors before 17-year-old Guiu scored seconds after coming off the bench in the 80th minute to give Xavi’s team the win.

Spain Soccer La Liga
Barcelona’s Marc Guiu scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao (Joan Monfort/AP)

Girona hit back from two goals down to thrash Almeria 5-2 and continue their remarkable start to the LaLiga season which sees them level on 25 points with leaders Real Madrid after 10 games.

Leo Baptistao’s early brace had Almeria dreaming of an upset but Girona, aided by two Artem Dovbyk goals, roared back to lead 3-2 at half-time before finishing the job after the break.

Rayo Vallecano claimed a last-gasp 1-0 victory at Las Palmas after Bebe converted a stoppage-time penalty before the visitors lost Oscar Valentin to a red card.

Villareal were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Alaves, with Gerard Moreno’s penalty cancelling out Samu Omorodion’s strike.

In France, Monaco regained their position at the top of Ligue 1 after Aleksandr Golovin’s double saw them claim a 2-1 comeback win over Metz and move one point clear of second-placed Nice, who won on Saturday night.

France Soccer League One
Aleksandr Golovin’s double sent Monaco top of Ligue 1 (Daniel Cole/AP)

Lorient recorded only their second win of the season with a 2-1 victory at home to Rennes.

Lille beat Brest 1-0 which saw them replace their opponents in fourth spot and Toulouse were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Reims.

Nantes continued to climb the table as they saw off Montpellier 2-0 with goals from Florent Mollet and Kader Bamba – the club’s fourth win in five games .

In Germany, Augsburg recovered from 2-0 down after 18 minutes to beat Heidenheim 5-2 away from home while Cologne picked up their first win of the season after defeating Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1, Florian Kainz netting twice from the penalty spot.