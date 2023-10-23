The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
South Africa celebrated a dramatic 16-15 victory over England to reach the Rugby World Cup final (David Davies/PA)
South Africa celebrated a dramatic 16-15 victory over England to reach the Rugby World Cup final (David Davies/PA)

England suffered a heartbreaking semi-final defeat to defending champions South Africa at the Rugby World Cup through a last-gasp penalty at the Stade de France.

At the Cricket World Cup in India, England’s hopes of progress were left in the balance after slumping to a heavy loss against South Africa.

Premier League action returned as Arsenal came from 2-0 down to draw at Chelsea, while football was united in grief following the death of England great Sir Bobby Charlton.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best pictures from the weekend’s sporting action.

South Africa’s Pieter-Steph du Toit (centre) celebrates after victory over England in the World Cup semi-final
England were left crestfallen after South Africa edged a dramatic Rugby World Cup semi-final 16-15 at the Stade de France on Saturday night (David Davies/PA)
South Africa celebrate the dismissal of England’s Adil Rashid
England suffered their biggest ever ODI defeat as they were thrashed by 229 runs against South Africa to leave hopes of a Cricket World Cup defence hanging by a thread (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
Players from Sheffield United and Manchester United observe a moments silence in tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton
Manchester United and Sheffield United observed a minute’s silence at Bramall Lane in tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton following the announcement of his death on Saturday afternoon (Danny Lawson/PA)
Tributes are laid in memory of Sir Bobby Charlton by The United Trinity statue at Old Trafford
Fans flocked to Old Trafford on Sunday to pay tribute to the former United and England great, with a book of condolence opened, while flowers and scarves were left with messages (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores against Everton
Mohamed Salah struck twice in the second half as Liverpool beat 10-man Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby to kick off Saturday’s Premier League action (Peter Byrne/PA)
Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard (centre) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring at Chelsea
Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard, centre, was on target as the Gunners fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Chelsea at a wet Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening (Nigel French/PA)
Frankie Dettori jumps off of King Of Steel as he celebrates winning the Champion Stakes
Frankie Dettori celebrated riding King Of Steel to victory in the Champion Stakes at Ascot in the final ride of his career in Britain (John Walton/PA)
England’s Tom Johnstone (centre right) celebrates after scoring a try against Tonga
Tom Johnstone scored two second-half tries as England sealed a rugged 22-18 win in the first of their three-match autumn Test series against Tonga in St Helens (Martin Rickett/PA)
Rangers manager Philippe Clement applauds the fans
New Rangers manager Philippe Clement got off to the perfect start with a 4-0 cinch Premiership win over Hibernian at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon (Lesley Martin/PA)
Chelsea's Sjoeke Nusken scores against Brighton
Sjoeke Nusken scored twice to help Chelsea come from behind to beat Brighton 4-2 on Sunday and go joint top of the Women’s Super League (John Walton/PA)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the F1 US Grand Prix
Max Verstappen defied Lewis Hamilton to win a cat-and-mouse United States Grand Prix for a 50th victory of his F1 career at a sizzling Circuit of the Americas in Austin (Nick Didlick/AP Photo)