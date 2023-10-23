On this day in 2017: Everton sack manager Ronald Koeman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2017: Everton sack manager Ronald Koeman

By Press Association
Ronald Koeman on the touchline during his time as Everton manager (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ronald Koeman on the touchline during his time as Everton manager (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ronald Koeman was sacked as Everton manager on this day six years ago after a poor start to the season.

The Toffees were third from bottom in the Premier League having won just two of their opening nine league games and the Dutchman paid the price.

Koeman had led the club to a seventh-placed finish the previous season in his only full campaign at Goodison Park, but a 5-2 defeat against Arsenal proved to be his final match in charge.

At the time of the decision, Everton had conceded 18 goals in nine games, with only Crystal Palace having a worse goal difference and with the team having collected just eight points.

A brief statement from the club read: “Chairman Bill Kenwright, the board of directors and major shareholder Farhad Moshiri would all like to express their gratitude to Ronald for the service he has given to the club over the past 16 months and for guiding the club to seventh place in last season’s Premier League campaign.”

Koeman took to social media following the announcement, saying: “I would like to place on record my thanks to the players and staff for all their work and commitment during my 16 months as Everton manager.

Ronald Koeman, left, brought Wayne Rooney back to Everton
Ronald Koeman, left, brought Wayne Rooney back to Everton (Nigel French/PA)

“I would like to thank (chairman) Bill Kenwright, (major shareholder) Farhad Moshiri and the Everton board for the opportunity to have managed a great club, and to the fans as well for their passionate support for the club.

“Naturally I am disappointed at this moment but I wish the team good luck in
the future.”

Under-23s boss David Unsworth was placed in temporary charge before Sam
Allardyce took over until the end of the season.

Koeman was appointed boss of the Netherlands in 2018 and then again earlier this year after a spell with Barcelona.