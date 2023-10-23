Football rumours: Steven Gerrard eyes Saudi swoop for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

What the papers say

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has become the latest Premier League star to attract the attention of Saudi Arabia. According to The Sun, the Everton and England striker, 26, will be offered a lucrative deal by Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq.

Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, 24, reports the Daily Mirror. The centre-back is out of favour at Stamford Bridge under Mauricio Pochettino.

Trevoh Chalobah, left, could be heading for the exit door at Stamford Bridge (Nigel French/PA)

Luton will have to find at least £5.5 million to land Ecuadorian midfielder Oscar Zambrano, according to The Sun. The 19-year-old’s club LDU Quito are holding out for the best offer.

Sandro Tonali’s lawyers are meeting with prosecutors in Rome this week in a bid to halve the Newcastle United midfielder’s ban for gambling. According to the Daily Mirror, via Gazzetta dello Sport, Tonali’s co-operation could see any ban cut from a potential three years.

Social media round-up

Casemiro has regrets over joining Manchester United with the club wanting to sign Benfica’s teenage midfield star Joao Neves https://t.co/TefIrl8Ybr pic.twitter.com/I3whmhks6P — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 22, 2023

👚🇦🇷 Leo Messi never considered any loan deal from now to February despite Barcelona links. “I’m proud of Inter Miami results this season. We won the first title in club’s history, we were close to Playoffs… We keep good indications but we want to be more competitive next… pic.twitter.com/xZ8X1lQJp3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 22, 2023

Players to watch

Kalvin Phillips looks set to leave Manchester City in January (Nigel French/PA)

Kalvin Phillips: Manchester City are expected to sanction a January exit for the England midfielder, 27.

Lucas Paqueta: West Ham’s Brazilian midfielder, 26, remains a target for Manchester City.