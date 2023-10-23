Great Britain unchanged for Davis Cup quarter-final showdown with Serbia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Great Britain unchanged for Davis Cup quarter-final showdown with Serbia

By Press Association
Great Britain have name an unchanged team for next month’s Davis Cup clash with Serbia (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain have named an unchanged line-up for next month’s Davis Cup quarter-final against Serbia in Malaga.

British number one Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Neal Skupski will take on Novak Djokovic’s Serbia when the final eight nations compete for the 2023 Davis Cup from November 21-26.

Captain Leon Smith has kept faith with the same five-man team which secured Britain’s place in the knockout stages in thrilling fashion last month in Manchester.

Smith said: “We are going with the same five-man team as Manchester. The guys did such a great job that week and we will go to Malaga with confidence and belief that we can be successful.

“The quarter-final versus Serbia will of course be a big challenge with a team led by world number one Novak Djokovic, but we have to believe we can win.”

Britain beat both last year’s runners-up Australia and Switzerland 2-1 before clinching a winner-takes-all final group-stage victory against France at a sold-out AO Arena.

Evans and Skupski saved four match points in their decisive doubles match against French pair Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin on their way to a 1-6 7-6 (4) 7-6 (6) win.

Cameron Norrie is Britain’s highest ranked player in the ATP rankings at 18 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Smith opted to play his highest-ranked duo, world number 18 Norrie and world number 35 Evans, in the singles against France.

Murray and Draper, ranked 40th and 91st in the ATP rankings, had featured against Switzerland and Australia respectively, while world number four in the doubles rankings Skupski completed the line-up.

Britain last lifted the Davis Cup in 2015 when Murray led them to victory over Belgium in the final.

Also at the ‘Final 8’ in Malaga, defending champions Canada will face Finland, the Czech Republic play Group B runners-up Australia and the Netherlands take on Italy.