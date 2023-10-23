Tony Docherty urges Dundee to pick up where they left off before long break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty urges Dundee to pick up where they left off before long break

By Press Association
Tony Docherty wants Dundee to retain recent positivity (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tony Docherty wants Dundee to retain recent positivity (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Tony Docherty wants Dundee to carry on from where they left off when they resume action against Ross County on Tuesday night.

Before the original fixture against County on October 7 was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Dens Park, the Dark Blues had drawn 2-2 at home to Kilmarnock before a goalless draw against Hibernian at Easter Road made it just one defeat in five.

Dundee’s game at Aberdeen was called off at the weekend due to Storm Babet but Docherty is looking for his side to keep the positivity going against Malky Mackay’s Staggies, who are in 11th place, behind the Taysiders on goal difference.

He said: “The players are champing at the bit. We haven’t had a game since the 30th of September.

“We need to remember that we had real momentum going forward, it was a positive performance against Hibs away from home and prior to that we had a really positive performance going down to 10 men against Kilmarnock and getting a point.

“The players are in a good place now. It is important that we keep the confidence levels.

“So we need to maintain those performance levels, maintain the momentum we had. Although it has been tough not having a game for three weeks, I can’t praise the boys highly enough in terms of their training.

“We had a bounce game, a testimonial game and a couple of closed-doors games to keep them ticking over and even the training session we had this morning, I can really feel a hunger about them to get back into things so looking forward to the game.

“I get the feeling that the boys are up for it and looking forward to it.

“Ross County are in the same position, they haven’t had a game in that time either.

“They ask questions of you, free-kicks and long throws, and we need to be up for that.

“We realise how tough an opponent Ross County are and Malky always puts out a competitive team.”