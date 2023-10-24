England players sign multi-year deals but Ben Stokes takes one-year extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England players sign multi-year deals but Ben Stokes takes one-year extension

By Press Association
Test captain Ben Stokes has accepted a one-year extension to his England deal while other leading players have signed multi-year central contracts (Joe Giddens/PA).
England have signed their leading male players to multi-year central contracts for the first time but Test captain Ben Stokes has only accepted a one-year extension.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has been revising its approach in a bid to meet the challenge presented by franchise leagues around the world and guarantee the availability of its star names for international duty.

Joe Root, Harry Brook and Mark Wood have all been tied to three-year deals, binding them to the cause until October 2026, while a further 15 players are on two-year arrangements.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Fourth Test – Day Five – Emirates Old Trafford
England’s Harry Brook (left) and Joe Root have signed three-year central contracts (Mike Egerton/PA).

But Stokes’ presence among a list of eight players on traditional one-year contracts is intriguing. His leadership of the red-ball side has been transformational, he played a starring role in winning last year’s T20 World Cup and was persuaded out of ODI retirement to take part in the ongoing World Cup, making him arguably the most important individual in the entire set-up.

It is understood he was offered a three-year deal but opted for the shorter-term option.

The central contracts do not prevent recipients taking up lucrative T20 deals, but they do allow the ECB greater oversight on availability.

Jofra Archer has signed for two more years, a show of faith in his ability after a long running fitness battle, 19-year-old Rehan Ahmed has the same security and becomes the youngest man to earn an ECB deal.

Jofra Archer file photo
Injury-plagued Jofra Archer has signed a two-year England central contract (John Walton/PA).

At the other end of the age spectrum 41-year-old James Anderson has another annual retainer and 35-year-old Dawid Malan returns to the list after missing out in 2022.

Pace bowling development contracts have also been awarded to Matthew Fisher, Saqib Mahmood and the uncapped John Turner.

Jason Roy, who terminated the remainder of his previous deal to play in the United States of American’s Major League Cricket earlier this year, is a notable omission. After missing out on the World Cup squad, his international career appears to be over. David Willey is the only member of the current World Cup squad not to feature.

Also absent are Surrey’s highly-rated Will Jacks, a hard-hitting, bowling all-rounder capped in all three formats in the past year, Olly Stone and the Overton twins Craig and Jamie.

England v New Zealand – Fourth Metro Bank ODI – Lord’s
Jason Roy misses out on an England central contract (John Walton/PA).

Rob Key, managing director of England men’s cricket, said: “We are rewarding those players who we expect to make a significant impact over the coming years playing for England.

“It is great news and a credit to the players for demonstrating their commitment to English cricket in the ever-changing landscape of the sport.

“I would like to congratulate all the players who have been offered contracts. They will play a pivotal role in England’s efforts over the next few years.”

Three-year deals: H Brook, J Root, M Wood.
Two-year deals: R Ahmed, J Archer, G Atkinson, J Bairstow, J Buttler, B Carse, Z Crawley, S Curran, B Duckett, L Livingstone, O Pope, M Potts, A Rashid, J Tongue, C Woakes.
One-year deals: M Ali, J Anderson, B Foakes, J Leach, D Malan, O Robinson, B Stokes, R Topley.
Development deals: M Fisher, S Mahmood, J Turner.