Connor Mahoney earns Gillingham win at Swindon

Gillingham ended a barren run on the road, winning their first away game in five 1-0 against Swindon.

The visitors took the lead midway through the first half as Connor Mahoney came inside from the right, drilled the ball low and a deflection wrong-footed the goalkeeper.

Swindon were almost level moments later when Dan Kemp clipped the ball into Jake Young. His volley was powerful but spectacularly saved down low by Jake Turner.

A Swindon corner was fizzed towards the near post, where Charlie Austin had got away from his marker and got to the ball, but it went narrowly wide of the far post.

Macauley Bonne was through one-on-one with Murphy Mahoney, but as he tried to send the ball over the goalkeeper, he got an arm up to block the ball and Swindon could clear.

Gillingham could have put it beyond doubt when they won a 74th-minute penalty after a foul from Harrison Minturn, but Cheye Alexander stepped up and side-footed it well wide.