Macaulay Langstaff hits 10th goal of season as Notts County dominate Newport

Macaulay Langstaff hit double figures for the season as Notts County maintained their impressive home form by comfortably beating Newport 3-0 at Meadow Lane.

First-half goals from Dan Crowley and Langstaff saw the hosts in front at the break, before the County number nine added his second to secure the win.

The hosts took the lead having threatened in the early stages, Jodi Jones the centre of Notts’ good work – this time slipping in Crowley who produced a calm finish.

And the Malta international was at it again just before the break, standing up a cross that was gobbled up at the second attempt by Langstaff to notch 10 for the campaign.

Langstaff almost added a second seven minutes into the second half, seeing his effort crash off the crossbar, but he got another moments later – Jones’ sweeping delivery tucked home inside the area.

Will Evans missed to glorious opportunities for the visitors, producing similar finishes inside the area that were unable to trouble Sam Slocombe.