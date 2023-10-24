Cardiff return to form by hammering Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cardiff return to form by hammering Huddersfield

By Press Association
Callum Robinson scored early for Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
Callum Robinson scored early for Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

Cardiff ended a mini blip in some style thanks to a convincing 4-0 victory at Huddersfield.

Erol Bulut’s side had taken just one point from three Championship games prior to the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium.

But they crushed Huddersfield with a clinical overall performance as Callum Robinson, Dimitrios Goutas, Yakou Meite and Perry Ng all found the net.

The Terriers had no answer to the Bluebirds’ slick effort, particularly in the first half.

Cardiff got themselves off to a dream start as they opened the scoring after only 90 seconds.

The ground was swiftly silenced as Josh Bowler pulled a cross back for Robinson, who finished with a cheeky back-heel, albeit via a hefty deflection off Matty Pearson.

It was clearly a big blow for Darren Moore following his first win as Terriers boss at the weekend, but his team were quickly looking for a leveller.

Delano Burgzorg twice went close for the hosts.

Despite the Terriers’ encouraging response, they fell further behind with only 12 minutes on the clock.

This time it proved to be a gift of a goal as Goutas was left unmarked to head home skipper Joe Ralls’ corner from close range.

It could have got even worse minutes later.

Karlan Grant was left in space inside the Huddersfield box, but his strike flicked off Town’s Ben Wiles before fizzing inches over the top.

The Terriers were probing for an opening and a potential way back into contention, but they did not look nearly as dangerous as Cardiff.

Robinson wasted a terrific chance, while Bowler forced Lee Nicholls into a smart near-post stop.

Meite then made it 3-0 just before the interval as he slammed home confidently after Ralls’ corner was not cleared by a hesitant defence.

Four interval changes from Terriers boss Moore indicated how he saw the game going, but Cardiff remained firmly in control.

Kian Harratt curled an effort wide for the hosts, but Huddersfield’s night took a further nosedive in the 55th minute.

Ng curled home a sweet 20-yard free-kick following a clumsy foul on Robinson.

Sorba Thomas forced Cardiff goalkeeper Jak Alnwick into a flying save as the Terriers valiantly responded, but by the hour mark many home fans had begun to head for the exits.

Substitute Kyle Hudlin curled a decent effort inches off target for Huddersfield, but Cardiff responded on the break as they almost made it five through replacement Ollie Tanner.

Huddersfield midfielder Jack Rudoni thumped the crossbar late on.