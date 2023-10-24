Sam Bowen shines as Wealdstone beat Oxford City

Sam Bowen’s second-half double gave Wealdstone a much-needed 3-1 National League win over Oxford City.

The hosts had not won since the end of September and fell behind to Josh Parker’s 28th-minute opener from a set-piece.

Kyle Smith quickly levelled for the hosts when he found the bottom corner.

The second half was all about Bowen as he put his side in front three minutes after the restart with a finish high into the net and then killed the game in the 57th minute with a curled effort into the top corner.