Gateshead stage second-half comeback to draw at Rochdale

Gateshead staged a second-half comeback to earn a 2-2 draw at Rochdale.

Dale made a great start and were 2-0 up after just 26 minutes.

Jesurun Uchegbulam opened the scoring with a curling first-time effort in the 16th minute and Ian Henderson made it two 10 minutes later when he converted a loose ball after Kairo Mitchell saw an effort saved.

Edward Francis brought Gateshead back into it after the break with a fine strike and then Kenton Richardson earned a point in the 67th minute.