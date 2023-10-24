Hakeeb Adelakun at the double as Lincoln end Michael Appleton’s unbeaten start

Former Lincoln boss Michael Appleton suffered his first defeat as Charlton manager in eight games as the Addicks were blown away 3-1 by the rampant Imps at Sincil Bank.

And it was two-goal Hakeeb Adelakun, a player effectively snubbed by Appleton during his tenure at Lincoln, who inflicted the most damage, with Sean Roughan adding a third after Alfie May had fired the Addicks into an early lead.

Charlton took a 10th-minute lead when Tyreece Campbell raced on to a through-ball down the left and crossed for the diving May to bundle in from close range.

Lasse Sorensen’s 20-yard effort forced Ashley Maynard-Brewer into a full-length save before the Imps levelled when Sorensen fed Jack Burroughs and his cross reached Adelakun, who controlled expertly before swivelling and smashing home.

Burroughs then fired high and wide when well placed before Sorensen raced through on goal only to be denied by Maynard-Brewer, but the ball bounced against the makeshift forward and hit a post before being scrambled clear.

Sorensen’s volley was kept out by Maynard-Brewer before the Dane set up Adelakun to stab home from close range and put Lincoln ahead.

Maynard-Brewer foiled Sorensen twice more only to be beaten by Roughan after 77 minutes, with the Irish defender latching on to a loose ball to fire home.