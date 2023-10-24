Hakeeb Adelakun at the double as Lincoln end Michael Appleton’s unbeaten start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Hakeeb Adelakun at the double as Lincoln end Michael Appleton’s unbeaten start

By Press Association
Hakeeb Adelakun scored twice (Joe Giddens/PA)
Hakeeb Adelakun scored twice (Joe Giddens/PA)

Former Lincoln boss Michael Appleton suffered his first defeat as Charlton manager in eight games as the Addicks were blown away 3-1 by the rampant Imps at Sincil Bank.

And it was two-goal Hakeeb Adelakun, a player effectively snubbed by Appleton during his tenure at Lincoln, who inflicted the most damage, with Sean Roughan adding a third after Alfie May had fired the Addicks into an early lead.

Charlton took a 10th-minute lead when Tyreece Campbell raced on to a through-ball down the left and crossed for the diving May to bundle in from close range.

Lasse Sorensen’s 20-yard effort forced Ashley Maynard-Brewer into a full-length save before the Imps levelled when Sorensen fed Jack Burroughs and his cross reached Adelakun, who controlled expertly before swivelling and smashing home.

Burroughs then fired high and wide when well placed before Sorensen raced through on goal only to be denied by Maynard-Brewer, but the ball bounced against the makeshift forward and hit a post before being scrambled clear.

Sorensen’s volley was kept out by Maynard-Brewer before the Dane set up Adelakun to stab home from close range and put Lincoln ahead.

Maynard-Brewer foiled Sorensen twice more only to be beaten by Roughan after 77 minutes, with the Irish defender latching on to a loose ball to fire home.