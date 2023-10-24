Jordan Rhodes on target again as Blackpool see off Cheltenham

Blackpool continued their impressive run with an entertaining 3-2 victory over bottom club Cheltenham.

The opener arrived in the 18th minute when Dom Thompson delivered a looping cross to the far post for Shayne Lavery to force it over the line from close range.

A free-kick from Karamoko Dembele was headed into the side-netting by Callum Connolly in the 25th minute, but Blackpool were soon celebrating again.

Albie Morgan hammered a free-kick towards goal from 30 yards and it was deflected at speed into the path of Jordan Rhodes, who headed home his fourth in four games on 32 minutes.

Lavery and CJ Hamilton carved Cheltenham open again in the 41st minute, allowing Dembele to bury a shot inside the bottom left corner to make it 3-0.

Cheltenham responded a minute before half-time when Ben Williams found Will Goodwin in the box and he scored with a finish from a tight angle, the Robins’ first away goal of the season.

Goodwin touched home a second from close range (86) after Rob Street’s looping header was not dealt with, but Blackpool held on.