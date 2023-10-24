Accrington march on with victory at AFC Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Accrington march on with victory at AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
Tommy Leigh was on target for Stanley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tommy Leigh was on target for Stanley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Accrington secured a fourth consecutive League Two win after holding off an AFC Wimbledon comeback to claim a 4-2 victory.

Joe Pritchard’s brace either side of Tommy Leigh’s effort gave Stanley a 3-0 lead and, despite two goals from Dons substitute Omar Bugiel, Brad Hills added a fourth late on.

Stanley opened the scoring in the fourth minute when Dons keeper Alex Bass’ fumble allowed captain Pritchard to bundle the ball into the net.

The visitors deservedly doubled their lead five minutes later when Leigh let go of a stunning 25-yarder that nestled in the top right corner.

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson made a triple switch at half-time but within 24 seconds of the restart the hosts were 3-0 down, Bass parrying straight into the path of Pritchard to tap home.

Jackson’s changes took effect after 50 minutes when Bugiel swept home with his left foot and the substitute looked to have set up a grandstand finish when he forced home a second from James Tilley’s corner.

But the hosts’ comeback was quashed in the 83rd minute when Norwich loanee Hills headed home Pritchard’s free-kick.