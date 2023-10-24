Dundee and Ross County play out goalless draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee and Ross County play out goalless draw

By Press Association
Dundee drew with Ross County (Malcolm MacKenzie/PA)
Dundee drew with Ross County (Malcolm MacKenzie/PA)

Dundee and Ross County had to settle for a share of the spoils in their goalless cinch Premiership clash at Dens.

Both sides had chances but just could not find the back of the net.

The result means Dundee have drawn three games in succession while the Staggies have ended a run of three defeats in a row.

County had an opportunity in the 13th minute when Yan Dhanda fired a dangerous corner in from the right with Jack Baldwin’s shot being blocked in front of goal by a home defender.

The Staggies then passed up a gilt-edged opportunity to take the lead when Dhanda played in Simon Murray but with the goal at his mercy, his shot was too close to home keeper Trevor Carson who made a vital stop with his foot to deny the striker.

The hosts hit back straight away with County keeper Ross Laidlaw having to turn a low Finlay Robertson shot away for a corner with the keeper called into action again soon after to gather a Zak Rudden shot from the edge of the box.

County had another opening of their own on the half-hour mark with a Dhanda corner from the right finding James Brown, with Carson producing a fantastic save from the defender’s header.

The hosts’ Amadou Bakayoko tried his luck from long range but his shot lacked venom and was easily gathered by Laidlaw and the teams headed in at half-time with the score still deadlocked.

The Staggies thought they had finally broken the deadlock in the 64th minute when Brown bundled home but the “goal” was ruled out for offside, a decision that was eventually rubber-stamped after referee Colin Steven was called to the trackside monitor by VAR Andrew Dallas with the official agreeing with the initial call.

The hosts hit straight back with Bakayoko smashing a fierce shot that Laidlaw stopped at his near post with a vital save.

Eamonn Brophy came off the bench and was agonisingly close to making an immediate impact, sending a well-struck shot from 25 yards fizzing just past Carson’s right-hand post.

Another sub, Dundee’s Diego Pineda then had a chance of his own as he cut in from the left but his shot was too close to Laidlaw who made a near-post block. The Mexican striker had another opportunity shortly after but this time he dragged his shot wide.

With the clock ticking down, the game was on a knife edge and Pineda had a chance to win it in the 89th minute but his shot was saved with his feet by Laidlaw.