Wigan record impressive win over Oxford

By Press Association
Wigan got the better of Oxford (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wigan got the better of Oxford (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Oxford remain second in Sky Bet League One despite going down to a 2-0 defeat at struggling Wigan.

A goal in either half from Stephen Humphrys and Callum Lang gave Wigan their second win in four days.

The visitors started well only for Wigan goalkeeper Sam Tickle to deny Marcus McGuane and Stan Mills from distance

And Wigan took full advantage on 18 minutes when Thelo Aasgaard fed Humphrys, who held off the last defender before slotting home.

After Tyler Goodrham had been denied by a super block by Wigan winger Jordan Jones, Tickle saved again from Mills and Ruben Rodriguez either side of half-time

Martial Godo had two good chances to double Wigan’s lead, only for James Beadle to make a great save and Ciaron Brown block a later goal-bound effort.

But the match-winning second goal did arrive eight minutes from time when Lang – fresh off the bench – curled a superb free-kick over the wall.

And only two fine fingertip stops from Beadle stood between substitute Josh Stones and a third Wigan goal in stoppage-time.