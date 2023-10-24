Altrincham held by Kidderminster

Struggling Kidderminster held on to frustrate Altrincham and take a point from their trip to the north west on Tuesday night with a 1-1 draw.

Kidderminster had taken a second-minute lead when a long throw was turned goalwards first by Krystian Pearce, and then by Reiss McNally who was eventually credited with the goal despite Pearce’s best attempts to claim it.

Altrincham were level just before the half-hour as Justin Amaluzor found Lewis Banks on the edge of the box and his left-footed strike found the bottom corner.

Promotion-chasing Altrincham created a string of second-half chances but they could not find the winner they needed to close the gap on the top two.