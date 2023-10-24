Late Joe Garner goal earns Carlisle victory over Burton

Joe Garner ended Burton’s eight-game unbeaten run with an 88th-minute goal as Carlisle secured a deserved 2-1 League One victory at Brunton Park.

Dino Maamria’s in-form visitors looked on course for a fifth straight win when Mark Helm shot them in front against the run of play after 28 minutes.

But the Cumbrians, winning for only the second time in 11 games in all competitions, produced one of their best performances of the season to fight back.

Tom Hamer’s goal-line clearance denied Garner a first-half leveller but Paul Simpson’s rejuvenated side kept up the pressure after the break.

And they were full value for Jordan Gibson’s fifth goal of the season after 53 minutes. Gibson drilled in a low shot after receiving the ball from Dan Butterworth.

Gibson was denied a second goal by keeper Max Crocombe while Josh Walker went close for Albion with a shot into the side netting.

But Carlisle kept pressing and when substitute Terry Ablade headed goalwards, Garner nipped in to score the winner.