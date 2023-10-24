Dennon Lewis earns Woking victory at Eastleigh By Press Association October 24 2023, 10.19pm Share Dennon Lewis earns Woking victory at Eastleigh Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6232503/dennon-lewis-earns-woking-victory-at-eastleigh/ Copy Link Dennon Lewis scored as Woking won at Eastleigh (Andrew Matthews/PA) Woking snapped a run of three straight defeats to grab a surprise 1-0 win at in-form Eastleigh in the National league. Dennon Lewis finished off a swift counter-attack to give the Cardinals a deserved lead on the stroke of half-time. The hosts, who went into the game on a run of three wins from their last four, pushed for an equaliser but seldom looked like breaking through a resolute visiting defence. Scott Quigley had two half-chances in eight minutes of added-on time but Woking survived to claim the points.