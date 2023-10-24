Dennon Lewis earns Woking victory at Eastleigh

Woking snapped a run of three straight defeats to grab a surprise 1-0 win at in-form Eastleigh in the National league.

Dennon Lewis finished off a swift counter-attack to give the Cardinals a deserved lead on the stroke of half-time.

The hosts, who went into the game on a run of three wins from their last four, pushed for an equaliser but seldom looked like breaking through a resolute visiting defence.

Scott Quigley had two half-chances in eight minutes of added-on time but Woking survived to claim the points.