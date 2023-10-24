Jordan Turnbull’s own goal hands Morecambe win over Tranmere

Morecambe maintained their excellent run of form as Jordan Turnbull’s own goal gave the Shrimps a 1-0 win over Tranmere at the Mazuma Stadium.

The defender was unfortunate to divert a superb Chris Stokes cross past his own keeper Luke McGee with 18 minutes to go.

Tranmere started well, with Kristian Dennis missing a great early opportunity but it was Morecambe who created the better chances, with McGee twice saving well from JJ McKiernan in the first half after good work from Tom Bloxham.

The visiting keeper had to be at his best after the break with a superb save from Bloxham’s close-range effort with his feet and another excellent block from Michael Mellon.

The Shrimps finally broke through with Turnbull’s own goal before Tranmere wasted two glorious late chances to get back in the game.

Connor Jennings fired over from 18 yards before missing the target from close range from the rebound after Adam Smith had saved well from the impressive Rob Apter.