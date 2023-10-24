AFC Fylde sweep past Oldham to move off bottom of table

AFC Fylde moved off the bottom of the National League with a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over Oldham, who played more than half of the match with 10 men.

Fylde seized control of the game with two goals in the space of three minutes.

Jon Ustabasi scored the opener 11 minutes in after being played in by Luke Charman, firing across goal to find the bottom corner of the net, and moments later Connor Barrett’s cross found Josh Kay to double the lead.

Oldham survived a Kay effort that hit the post before a follow-up was cleared off the line, but things still got worse as Liam Hogan saw red for a second bookable offence six minutes before half-time.

Ustabasi then wrapped up the win with a third goal late on.