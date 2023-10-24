Harry Kane helps Bayern Munich to victory over Galatasaray in Champions League

England captain Harry Kane helped Bayern Munich strengthen their grip on Group A in the Champions League as he scored in a 3-1 win at Galatasaray.

Kane scored his 11th goal in 13 games for the German side as he put them 2-1 up after Kingsley Coman’s early opener was cancelled out by Mauro Icardi’s penalty.

The 30-year-old tapped home from close range in the 73rd minute and then Jamal Musiala made the game safe six minutes later to all-but seal qualification for the knockout stages.

Unreal atmosphere, proper Champions League night. Great away win 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UVKPFbV9SJ — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 24, 2023

Manchester United gave themselves a lifeline with a 1-0 win over Copenhagen in their first home match since the death of Sir Bobby Charlton.

Harry Maguire’s second-half header put them in front, but goalkeeper Andre Onana was the hero as he saved Jordan Larsson’s injury-time penalty.

Jude Bellingham’s electric start to life at Real Madrid continued as he scored in a 2-1 Champions League win at Braga.

The precocious England international scored his 11th goal in 12 games for his new club as Madrid took control of Group C, making it three wins out of three.

Rodrygo put Madrid ahead in the first half before Bellingham doubled the lead on the hour, with Alvaro Djalo getting the Portuguese side back in it.

Giacomo Raspadori’s goal for Napoli kept them on course for qualification as they beat Union Berlin 1-0.

Inter Milan extended their unbeaten start in Champions League Group D with a 2-1 win over Red Bull Salzburg at San Siro.

Oscar Gloukh gave the Austrians hope when he cancelled out an opener from Alexis Sanchez but Hakan Calhanoglu’s second-half penalty extended the fine form of Simone Inzaghi’s side.

Brais Mendez’s 63rd-minute strike earned Real Sociedad a 1-0 win at Benfica.

Gabriel Jesus continued his love affair with the Champions League with a fine goal and assist as he led Arsenal to victory over Sevilla.

The Brazil forward may not boast the most prolific strike record but he has now scored an impressive 23 goals in 41 appearances in Europe’s elite club competition and he was the difference as the Gunners won 2-1.

A piece of magic from Jesus set up compatriot Gabriel Martinelli to open the scoring on the stroke of half-time before he doubled the lead with a fine, curling finish of his own – although he later limped off having moments earlier held his hamstring.

A thunderous Nemanja Gudelj header reduced the arrears on the hour but Mikel Arteta’s side saw out the closing stages to secure victory, moving top of Group B in the process.

Arsenal’s chances were improved by Lens and PSV drawing in the other Group B game.