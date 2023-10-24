Gary Hooper’s late goal earns Barnet a point

Former Celtic striker Gary Hooper scored deep into stoppage time as promotion-chasing Barnet salvaged a point from a 1-1 draw at home to Solihull.

After a goalless first half, Solihull broke the deadlock in the 51st minute when Joe Newton met Joss Labadie’s cross to head the visitors in front.

Solihull had the ball in the net again in the 84th minute but Kade Craig was flagged offside.

But they must still have felt they were on course for the win as Harry Pritchard’s late header hit the crossbar, only for Hooper to level in the sixth minute of time added on.