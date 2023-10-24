John Mousinho content with Portsmouth performance despite draw at Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Mousinho content with Portsmouth performance despite draw at Cambridge

By Press Association
Portsmouth manager John Mousinho was content with his side’s point at Cambridge (Richard Sellers/PA)
Manager John Mousinho was happy with Portsmouth’s display despite their six-game winning run in League One ending after a goalless draw at Cambridge.

The U’s, now winless in eight league games themselves, produced an impressive display to earn a point.

Mousinho said: “I thought we played really well.

“My overall feeling is that I’m very, very pleased with the performance. Obviously we’d have liked to have won the game but this is a tough place to come and Cambridge aren’t a bad side.

“So long as we go and follow that up with positive performances and hopefully results then it’ll be a good point.

“I think you earn the right to take a point from these places by winning some of those games we’ve won.

“The important thing was to come away and not concede late from one of those set-pieces or one of the breaks when we were really trying to go and win the game. The intent from us was obviously to go and win the game.

“It’s nice I suppose to preserve the unbeaten run because these can be very, very tricky ones.

“I’ve done this many times in my career when you come away to a side that’s decent and has a really good home record and something goes wrong, so I’m really pleased with the boys.”

Cambridge assistant boss Barry Corr was on media duties and was delighted with the response to a poor defeat at Cheltenham on Saturday.

He said: “Everybody put in such a shift. That has to be the minimum.

“Maybe we lacked a tiny little bit of quality in the final moment, maybe that might have been a bit of (from) putting so much into our out-of-possession work, but I think that will come.

“That has to be a baseline for our performances, that has to be what a Cambridge United performance looks like. We can build on that from there.

“Everybody’s seen Digger’s (Paul Digby) like a man possessed, chasing after them, jump-pressing their centre-halves.

“It was so much energy and I think the supporters thrived off it as well and it got an atmosphere going.

“We had quite a good conversation, all the staff and players, and we talked about what our performances need to look like.

“We can’t always control whether we win or lose but we can control the way we commit ourselves to the game.

“You’ve seen that. We’ve defended our box really, really well. Every single player on the pitch put in a really good defensive performance without the ball.

“When you control that type of commitment and aggression, results tend to follow.”