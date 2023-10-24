Macaulay Langstaff fuming with performance in Notts County’s win – Luke Williams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Macaulay Langstaff fuming with performance in Notts County’s win – Luke Williams

By Press Association
Macaulay Langstaff was disappointed not to score more goals (Mike Egerton/PA)
Macaulay Langstaff was disappointed not to score more goals (Mike Egerton/PA)

Despite taking his tally into double figures for the season, Luke Williams insisted Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff was still fuming with his performance.

The National League’s record goalscorer from last term scored two more in the Magpies’ 3-0 win over Newport – taking his tally to 11 for the campaign.

But Langstaff could have had a hat-trick late in the second half, only to be denied by a superb challenge by Matt Baker.

“I was so impressed with the quality and his work-rate,” Williams said on the striker’s display.

“I’m not surprised that the first words he said to me was that he was ‘fuming’ because he didn’t score a hat-trick – he said ‘I’m more disappointed that I didn’t score a hat-trick than I am happy that I scored two’ and that’s why he is a goalscoring machine.”

In a comfortable game which keeps Notts County within touching two points of leaders Stockport, Williams gave his assessment of how the game unfolded at Meadow Lane.

“It was a good display, very professional. It probably petered out in the end. We pretty much controlled the game until the end, it’s probably not as much fun for the fans but it was better for my blood pressure.”

The next challenge for the Magpies will see a reunion with Wrexham – the side that pipped Williams’ side to the National League title in an enthralling campaign in the fifth tier.

The Magpies boss expressed the importance of the fixture, but insisted the encounter would be more interesting for those outside of the two sides involved in the clash.

“We know it’s a huge game, but it’s probably a bigger game for everybody watching than both the teams involved – for the teams involved, all the games are huge.”

Newport head coach Graham Coughlan bemoaned his side’s performance on another difficult night for the Welsh outfit – acknowledging his side came up against a quality outfit but questioning his players and their mentality.

“We came up against a real quality team, they possess a lot of quality that we don’t have, and it was a difficult night all round.

“One or two of our players didn’t show up, but overall, I was wanting more quality in the final third because we had some good chances when we won the ball back high up.

“But again, it’s the same old story, we are leaking goals, not good enough in defence, making too many mistakes and can’t keep clean sheets and that’s the disappointing part of it.

“They have the quality to punish you and they have punished quite a lot of teams here – if you make mistakes against good teams, they will hurt you.”