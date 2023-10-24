Derek Adams hails ‘great team performance’ as Morecambe down Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams hails ‘great team performance’ as Morecambe down Tranmere

By Press Association
Derek Adams’ side ground out a win (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Derek Adams’ side ground out a win (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was full of praise for his players as they overcame Tranmere 1-0 to move up to eighth in the League Two table.

The Shrimps were given a helping hand by Jordan Turnbull’s own goal 18 minutes from time but Adams felt his side were worthy winners.

He said: “Tranmere are a really good side but tonight we managed to get the better of them.

“It was a great team performance overall to get us the win. We had to make changes but everyone that came in showed great character and the team ethic was superb to keep the clean sheet and put ourselves into a fantastic position in the league.

“Their keeper was outstanding and kept them in the match and we could have won by a greater margin.”

The game was decided by a huge slice of misfortune for Turnbull, who was unlucky to divert a superb Chris Stokes cross past his own keeper Luke McGee.

Tranmere had plenty of possession but it was Morecambe who created the better chances, with McGee twice saving well from JJ McKiernan in the first half after good work from Tom Bloxham.

The visiting keeper had to be at his best after the break with a superb save from Bloxham’s close-range effort with his feet and another excellent block from Michael Mellon.

The Shrimps finally broke through with Turnbull’s own goal before Connor Jennings wasted two great late chances for the visitors.

First he fired over from 18 yards before missing the target from close range after Adam Smith had saved well from substitute Rob Apter.

Tranmere’s caretaker boss Nigel Adkins admitted the defeat was a blow but was proud of his team’s efforts.

He said: “We are in the mire at the moment but you could see tonight how everyone is together and fighting for this club.

“Everyone could see the commitment and with every single player and every member of staff giving their all for the cause and for this football club.

“On another day we could have scored three, four or five goals but it hasn’t happened and one really unlucky deflection (decided the game).

“Ultimately we didn’t get the result we were after but our luck will change because we will all work as hard as we can to make sure that does.”