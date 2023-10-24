Michael Appleton rues ‘one of those nights’ as Charlton beaten by Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Appleton rues ‘one of those nights’ as Charlton beaten by Lincoln

By Press Association
Michael Appleton was unimpressed with his side’s efforts (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Former Lincoln boss Michael Appleton conceded his Charlton side were second best as his return to Sincil Bank ended with his first defeat in eight games in charge of the Addicks, as the Imps won 3-1.

And it was a player who was effectively snubbed by Appleton during his Imps tenure who did most to spoil his night, Hakeeb Adelakun scoring twice with Sean Roughan also on target as City fought back from going behind early to an Alfie May goal to win their second game in succession under interim boss Tom Shaw.

“We were short tonight on everything we’ve been good at,” said Appleton.

“We just didn’t give ourselves a chance, there wasn’t enough duels where we came out on top. Against a physical side like Lincoln, there’s only one scenario that’s going to happen when it’s like that.

“We were not brave enough in the second period of the first half and we were wasting so many goal kicks that were just going to their centre-halves and coming straight back.

“There were a lot of errors in short spells, which created a lot of momentum for Lincoln. It was just one of those nights when we were not aggressive enough, not positive enough.

“There have been lots of lessons learned. Nights like these stop lots of people getting carried away.”

Charlton took a 10th-minute lead when Tyreece Campbell raced on to a through-ball down the left and crossed for the diving May to bundle in from close range.

The Imps were level just after the half-hour mark when Lasse Sorensen fed Jack Burroughs and his cross reached Adelakun, who controlled expertly before swivelling and smashing the ball past Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Sorensen then delivered a pinpoint cross to Adelakun to stab the ball home from close range and put Lincoln ahead after 57 minutes.

Roughan sealed the win 20 minutes later, the Irish defender firing home after finding himself through on goal.

“We’ve given the players a lot of information in the past week – we have tried to affect their confidence and mindset,” said Shaw, who has now guided the Imps to within two points of the play-off zone. “I thought the players executed the gameplay phenomenally well.

“It was a very pleasing night. The players went to the edge on Saturday and the challenge was can you do it again, physically and mentally? I think we went even more, to be honest. The physical output was outrageous.

“We asked them, ‘can you take the roof off this place?’ And I think some of the stuff, with and without the ball, gave the supporters something to get behind.”

On two-goal hero Adelakun, he added: “He is a great bloke and is full of class. I thought he was sparkling and caused real problems. He was brilliant tonight.”