Pete Wild thrilled with Barrow’s ‘ugly’ win at Forest Green

Barrow boss Pete Wild praised his side’s ‘winning ugly’ mentality after beating Forest Green 2-0.

First-half goals from Sam Foley and Dom Telford secured a fifth League Two triumph this season and saw them end a run of four league games without a win.

Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman produced a string of fine saves to preserve the clean sheet for the visitors.

Wild said: “At the end of last season we talked about finding different ways of winning. We wanted to make it scrappy, ugly and force mistakes, and the two goals came from forcing mistakes.”

Barrow led after just four minutes through Foley’s deflected strike from 25 yards following a well-worked short corner routine.

Kyle McAllister should have equalised soon after but his close-range header was parried by Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman.

Telford doubled Barrow’s lead when he controlled Elliot Newby’s goalward effort and hammered home into the far corner on 18 minutes.

Callum Morton was Forest Green’s biggest threat but he failed to make use of Troy Deeney’s lofted pass as his tame effort was comfortably saved.

Deeney was denied at point-blank range by Farman having been played through one-on-one inside the penalty area.

Telford whistled a left-footed effort fractionally past James Belshaw’s post as Barrow chased a third first-half goal.

Foley almost doubled his personal tally as he cannoned the crossbar just minutes before the break.

Wild was also pleased striker Telford opened his account for the club.

He added: “I believe that was his 250th game and what a way to mark that.”

Farman denied Deeney again from six yards before Forest Green striker Callum Morton’s goalbound strike was cleared off the line.

Charlie McCann was next to be thwarted by Farman as the Barrow goalkeeper smothered his close-range effort.

“We’ve now had nine away games and six positive results. That’s an outstanding return on the road,” claimed Wild.

“Forest Green caused us more problems than any other side this season and it won’t be long before their luck changes.”

Forest Green boss David Horseman was left frustrated.

He said: “It’s a real tough one to take. If you’re going to defend like that, you’re going to give yourself a mountain to climb.

“Certain people have got to do better at their jobs. I’m not happy but it doesn’t mean we didn’t have enough chances to win the game.

“The story of the season is we need to score more goals and we’re soft at the other end.

“We created endless amounts of chances and James Belshaw’s kit is still clean.

“I understand the frustration because if you don’t take the opportunities and you lose 2-0 at home to Barrow then I expect some abuse.”