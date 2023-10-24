Erol Bulut staying grounded despite Cardiff’s surge into top six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erol Bulut staying grounded despite Cardiff’s surge into top six

By Press Association
Erol Bulut’s side are up to sixth in the table (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Erol Bulut’s side are up to sixth in the table (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Cardiff boss Erol Bulut will not get carried away with any potential Championship play-off talk despite his side’s thumping 4-0 win at Huddersfield.

The Bluebirds romped to a big victory at the John Smith’s Stadium, one which lifted his team into the top six.

Asked about a play-off push this term, Bulut said: “It’s too early to talk about that, anything can happen at this stage of the season.

“Everything can still change, we’ve still got a long way to go in front of us this season.

“We’ve had really good performances earlier this season and not got the results we’ve deserved.

“Against Swansea and against Ipswich we played really well, but then last week against Blackburn, that was just what I didn’t want to see.

“Tonight was much more what I expect. Against the ball and with the ball we were so much better, and to be honest, it probably should have been more than four goals we won by.

“I’m satisfied of course, but if we’d have been a bit calmer in front of the goal, we would have scored more. Confidence is great in the dressing room.

“Defensively we were strong too, and a clean sheet away from home is good. We’ve been good offensively, though, so we need to carry this momentum on now.”

The game was over by half-time as the Bluebirds were already 3-0 up.

Some shocking defending did not help as goals from Callum Robinson, Dimitrios Goutas and Yakou Meite had Bulut’s men in cruise control.

The Bluebirds’ fourth goal – superbly curled home by Perry Ng – ensured Terriers boss Darren Moore was sent crashing down to earth after a first win under his charge at the weekend.

Moore said: “Let’s not dress it up, that just wasn’t good enough. We’ve conceded early on, and we’ve never really recovered from that.

“I think all the goals came from set-plays too, which is a big disappointment.

“I made the changes at half-time and changed the system around, but despite one or two chances in the second half, the final touch in the opposition penalty area just was not there.

“There are areas we need to look at going forward. Certainly goals can happen in football, but most of them were unavoidable. We have to take responsibility for that.

“Goals change games and breed confidence, and we need that tonight. But there was a bit too much hesitancy I thought.

“We took the plaudits and the pats on the back after beating QPR on Saturday, but we did not deserve anything like that tonight.

“It’s been a disappointing night all round, but we’ve got a big game at Leeds this weekend to focus on now.”