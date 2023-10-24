Matthew Etherington pleased with Colchester players after win at Grimsby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Matthew Etherington pleased with Colchester players after win at Grimsby

By Press Association
Matthew Etherington guided Colchester to victory (Adam Davy/PA)
Matthew Etherington guided Colchester to victory (Adam Davy/PA)

Interim manager Matthew Etherington was delighted with the guts shown by his Colchester players as they beat Grimsby 3-2 in their League Two showdown on Tuesday night.

Etherington took charge for the first time at Blundell Park after Colchester sacked Ben Garner and the former Premier League midfielder oversaw a deserved victory with Joe Taylor, Zach Mitchell and Arthur Read all on target.

Grimsby had taken the lead when goalkeeper Owen Goodman turned into his own net in bizarre fashion, with Donovan Wilson also scoring for the hosts.

Colchester had been consigned to four straight defeats before their midweek trip to Cleethorpes and that, ultimately, cost Garner his job as manager.

Etherington said: “You can go through all the tactical stuff you want and that’s all important, but heart and desire are the most important things.

“We showed that in abundance tonight with blocks, tackles and our effort.

“It was nothing short of brilliant and full of guts.

“That was the most pleasing thing for me, but we eventually got a foothold in the game [after the opener] and then played some really, really good stuff.

“You can’t blame Owen [Goodman] for the first goal.

“It’s taken a deflection and there was so much spin on the ball. I could see it from where I was in the dugout.

“He then made a brilliant save at 2-2 when he tips that one on to the post.”

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst said: “I’m not going to come out here and make excuses, but I will always be honest with what I see.

“In the second half in particular, it was one-way traffic.

“That [third] goal is from nothing and we had a really good chance right at the end and their goalkeeper has made two good saves.

“I can’t go and kick a bin, throw something or go mad at them, because I genuinely don’t think the players deserve that, but we have lost the game again.

“Colchester have had three attempts on target and they’ve scored three goals, but that’s happened far too often, so maybe it’s not meant to be.”

Grimsby were gift-wrapped their opener after seven minutes when Will Greenidge hacked back towards his own goalkeeper and Goodman could do nothing but help that wayward pass into the net.

Read teed up Taylor for the equaliser three minutes later as the latter finished low and powerfully into the corner, while Colchester then went in front 10 minutes before half-time as Mitchell nodded in from a Read corner.

Grimsby improved after the interval and Wilson made it 2-2 with a neat left-footed strike with 52 minutes on the clock.

Goodman kept Colchester in the match with two stunning saves and that proved to be telling with Read going on to grab a 64th-minute winner.