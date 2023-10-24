Valerien Ismael hails ‘brilliant’ performance as Watford end wait for away win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Valerien Ismael hails ‘brilliant’ performance as Watford end wait for away win

By Press Association
Watford boss Valerien Ismael was delighted with his team’s win at Swansea (Mike Egerton/PA)
Watford boss Valerien Ismael was delighted with his team's win at Swansea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Valerien Ismael lauded his Watford players for their “brilliant” team performance as the Hornets ended a 16-game winless away run by beating Swansea 1-0 in south Wales.

Substitute Ken Sema struck a spectacular winner in the 82nd minute to earn the visitors all three points with what was his first goal of the campaign.

It was Watford’s first win on the road since beating Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road in January, and boss Ismael was full of praise for his squad.

“It’s a very long time [since Watford won away], nine months now,” said the Frenchman.

“Congratulations to the players. I said after the game ‘thank you’ for another team performance.

“It was important to be strong and win our duels. We knew that we’ve got the quality to make the difference at any time.

“It was a brilliant performance in a difficult away game. We managed the challenge well.

“It’s a great feeling for everyone, especially for our fans, who came all the way to Swansea in midweek. They will drive back home tonight with a smile on their face.”

Harry Darling and Matt Grimes had decent chances to open the scoring for the Swans while Vakoun Bayo headed straight at Carl Rushworth with what was Watford’s clearest opening in a fairly tame first half.

Kristian Pedersen’s effort in the 72nd minute was ruled out as the contest appeared destined to end goalless.

The defender headed Grimes’ corner beyond Daniel Bachmann, only for referee Andrew Kitchen to disallow the effort after spotting a foul in the box.

It left Sema with the opportunity to steal the headlines late on, with the Sweden international’s thumping strike flying past Rushworth and into the net.

Darling twice went close in the final stages as Swansea pushed for an equaliser, but Bachmann produced a pair of fine saves as the Hornets tasted success on the road at last.

Defeat – Swansea’s second in succession following a four-game winning streak – saw Michael Duff’s side drop to 18th in the Championship table while Watford moved up to 15th.

And Duff was less than impressed with referee Kitchen’s decision to disallow Pedersen’s header.

“I thought we had a good goal disallowed,” he said.

“I think it’s that type of night where, if that goes in, we win the game.

“They (officials) said there was a foul in the build-up to it, but I’ve watched it back several times. I don’t know where the foul is.

“For us not to see where the foul is supposed to have taken place is frustrating because it was one of those nights, it was fine margins.

“They go down the other end and they find a moment of quality where the lad sticks it in the top corner from 20 yards. That’s the one bit we couldn’t find tonight.”