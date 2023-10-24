Valerien Ismael hails ‘brilliant’ performance as Watford end wait for away win

Valerien Ismael lauded his Watford players for their “brilliant” team performance as the Hornets ended a 16-game winless away run by beating Swansea 1-0 in south Wales.

Substitute Ken Sema struck a spectacular winner in the 82nd minute to earn the visitors all three points with what was his first goal of the campaign.

It was Watford’s first win on the road since beating Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road in January, and boss Ismael was full of praise for his squad.

“It’s a very long time [since Watford won away], nine months now,” said the Frenchman.

“Congratulations to the players. I said after the game ‘thank you’ for another team performance.

“It was important to be strong and win our duels. We knew that we’ve got the quality to make the difference at any time.

“It was a brilliant performance in a difficult away game. We managed the challenge well.

“It’s a great feeling for everyone, especially for our fans, who came all the way to Swansea in midweek. They will drive back home tonight with a smile on their face.”

Harry Darling and Matt Grimes had decent chances to open the scoring for the Swans while Vakoun Bayo headed straight at Carl Rushworth with what was Watford’s clearest opening in a fairly tame first half.

Kristian Pedersen’s effort in the 72nd minute was ruled out as the contest appeared destined to end goalless.

The defender headed Grimes’ corner beyond Daniel Bachmann, only for referee Andrew Kitchen to disallow the effort after spotting a foul in the box.

It left Sema with the opportunity to steal the headlines late on, with the Sweden international’s thumping strike flying past Rushworth and into the net.

Darling twice went close in the final stages as Swansea pushed for an equaliser, but Bachmann produced a pair of fine saves as the Hornets tasted success on the road at last.

Defeat – Swansea’s second in succession following a four-game winning streak – saw Michael Duff’s side drop to 18th in the Championship table while Watford moved up to 15th.

And Duff was less than impressed with referee Kitchen’s decision to disallow Pedersen’s header.

“I thought we had a good goal disallowed,” he said.

“I think it’s that type of night where, if that goes in, we win the game.

“They (officials) said there was a foul in the build-up to it, but I’ve watched it back several times. I don’t know where the foul is.

“For us not to see where the foul is supposed to have taken place is frustrating because it was one of those nights, it was fine margins.

“They go down the other end and they find a moment of quality where the lad sticks it in the top corner from 20 yards. That’s the one bit we couldn’t find tonight.”