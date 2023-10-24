Dave Challinor making the most of his squad as Stockport’s run goes on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Dave Challinor making the most of his squad as Stockport’s run goes on

By Press Association
Stockport County manager Dave Challinor is using his squad (Nigel French/PA)
Stockport County manager Dave Challinor is using his squad (Nigel French/PA)

Manager Dave Challinor says the depth of Stockport’s squad will help them maintain their promotion bid after Kyle Wootton came off the bench to make a decisive impact in a 2-0 win at Crewe.

The leaders struggled to break down their local rivals in a first half lacking in quality in front of goal.

But Wootton, who has been confined to a substitute role this season, was thrown on by the County boss after a first-half injury to Louie Barry.

And the striker’s far-post header from a short corner engineered by Antoni Sarcevic and Odin Bailey edged the visitors ahead in front of 2,141 of their own fans at Gresty Road.

Isaac Olaofe sealed Stockport’s ninth consecutive league win and a club record 10th in all competitions with a second.

Challinor said: “I think the depth of our squad will be a really important factor and Kyle has come on and made a difference. We work hard on our set-pieces in terms of what teams do and we try to be inventive around what we do.

“We worked a short corner really well and it was bread and butter for Wootts to get on the end of that. It’s great to have him back and the timing worked really well with Barry having to go off.

“It’s an amazing achievement to win 10 games in a row (nine league and one EFL Trophy win). It is tough at any level in winning games of football and to do it in this division with the same group of players is a great effort, particularly coming here and winning when it’s a first-versus-third game.

“Crewe changed their shape and we had a game plan. Technically we were terrible in the first half and we didn’t make the most of situations. But we dug in and we were better in the second half and it was pleasing how we managed the game after the second.”

Olaofe was thwarted by Harvey Davies soon after the restart. But the Crewe keeper was beaten when County worked a short corner routine (66) with Bailey flighting the ball across for Wootton to direct a header into the bottom corner.

Olaofe should have made the game safe, but lifted over in front of goal before he took Wootton’s pass and found the bottom corner (89) to seal victory.

For Crewe defeat meant an end to a 14-game unbeaten home run stretching back to February and boss Lee Bell said: “We are disappointed to lose in that manner. I didn’t think it was a very good game in the first half and we played into Stockport’s hands. We tried playing them at their own game and we weren’t good enough with our football.

“Stockport have a group of players who have got a bit of knowhow for these games. It is the first time as a group we’ve been in that situation. What we’ve got to do is draw on it and learn quickly from it. We’ve got to play how we want to play.

“We did a little bit when we threw on extra players at the top to go around them, so we’ve got to learn from this and do what we think we’re good at which has got us into the position we are in the league.

“For the first goal we switched off from the corner and Wootton is a real danger in the box. It could have been a 0-0 game and later Mickey Demetriou took a risk at the back. But I’m more disappointed with how we weren’t able to do what we’ve been doing this season.”