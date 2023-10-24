Paul Simpson hails Carlisle’s ‘important’ win over Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Simpson hails Carlisle’s ‘important’ win over Burton

By Press Association
Paul Simpson’s Carlisle earned all three points (Will Matthews/PA)
Paul Simpson’s Carlisle earned all three points (Will Matthews/PA)

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson hailed his team’s “important” win as goals from Jordan Gibson and Joe Garner completed a 2-1 League One comeback victory over in-form Burton.

Simpson also praised the character of a side that had lost their last three games in all competitions without scoring a goal.

Carlisle trailed to Mark Helm’s 28th-minute goal before top-scorer Gibson equalised in the 53rd minute and Garner wrapped up a vital victory two minutes from time.

“Maybe we should have got something at the weekend (at Portsmouth) which we didn’t,” said Simpson. “So, it was really important we got a win, not even a draw.

“We showed good patience throughout the game which we knew we would have to.

“We expected them to do what they did because they are difficult to break down.

“We knew they were waiting for us to make a mistake and they punished us with the one mistake we made in the first half.

“I just said at half-time keep doing the things we have been doing but make it count in the final third. It was about the test of our character.

“Could we keep doing the right things and not lose our heads and our belief in what we are doing?

“The fans stuck with us and the players showed good attitude and character to keep going.

“They kept persevering, probing and trying to find the right pass. In the end we got two good goals which earned us three points. And we absolutely deserved this win.”

Burton manager Dino Maamria saw his side lose for the first time in nine games, with a bid for a fifth successive victory ending tamely.

“It was a tough night but credit to Carlisle, they played well and deserved to win,” said Maamria. “It is a tough place to come.

“We scored a good goal in the first half but were put under a fair bit of pressure.

“I thought the officials played their part in putting us under some pressure; some free-kicks and throw-ins which were ours.

“Their decisions gave them momentum and we couldn’t get out.

“We had chances in the second half and Josh Walker hit the side netting.

“We weren’t at it and there are reasons for that. We had to make two substitutions at half-time we didn’t want to make.

“But we can’t look back at the run we have been on.

“That run is gone now so we have to rest and recover and start another one, starting Saturday.”