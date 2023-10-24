Neil Wood lauds Salford hat-trick hero Matt Smith after shining in Doncaster win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Neil Wood lauds Salford hat-trick hero Matt Smith after shining in Doncaster win

By Press Association
Salford manager Neil Wood saw his side win 3-0 at Doncaster (Martin Rickett/PA)
Salford manager Neil Wood saw his side win 3-0 at Doncaster (Martin Rickett/PA)

Salford head coach Neil Wood heaped praise on hat-trick hero Matt Smith after he netted all three goals in the 3-0 triumph at Doncaster.

The Ammies made their opportunities count against a Doncaster side who enjoyed the better of the attacking play but could not find the back of the net.

And key to the visitors’ victory was Smith, who scored two trademark headers before completing his hat-trick with a poacher’s finish.

“We know, and we’ve said it all along, if we can provide the right crosses, provide the right opportunities for him, then he will score goals,” Wood said.

“It’s important he’s in the right position in the box to take that, and he did that tonight and I thought we could have had a couple of others.”

Wood was delighted to see plenty of work on the training ground come to fruition in the game as he seeks to get Salford climbing the table.

He said: “Consistency is the hardest thing to find, we’ve had a lot of learning and we learn in good times, we learn in bad times, and to be fair to the lads they’ve took every single bit on that we’ve thrown at them and they’re slowly making improvements.

“It’s nice when we get a win like this we see large elements of the game that are how we want to play, what we should look like, and how we should defend.

“The lads know that in the dressing room, they can give me all the answers of what went well, so that’s the pleasing thing.”

Doncaster manager Grant McCann was torn in his thoughts over the defeat as he praised his side’s build-up play but was left bemoaning a lack of ruthlessness in both boxes.

He said: “It’s an old cliche that matches are won in both boxes and we just weren’t good enough in both.

“We know Matt Smith’s threats. He’s probably one of the best centre-forwards in the division, he’s played at a higher level and we just couldn’t cope with his threat in the air. He could have had four.

“I try to give a fair reflection and it’s probably the best we’ve been between the boxes. Credit where credit is due, I was pleased with the boys and the way they kept going.

“Ultimately it’s your final ball and your edge at the top end of the pitch that wins you games, and so does keeping the ball out of the back of your own net.

“Salford did a job on us. Smith’s gone away with a hat trick. But we’ve put in 44 crosses and how we haven’t scored is very frustrating for me. It’s the difference between winning and losing.”