Neil Wood lauds Salford hat-trick hero Matt Smith after shining in Doncaster win

Salford head coach Neil Wood heaped praise on hat-trick hero Matt Smith after he netted all three goals in the 3-0 triumph at Doncaster.

The Ammies made their opportunities count against a Doncaster side who enjoyed the better of the attacking play but could not find the back of the net.

And key to the visitors’ victory was Smith, who scored two trademark headers before completing his hat-trick with a poacher’s finish.

“We know, and we’ve said it all along, if we can provide the right crosses, provide the right opportunities for him, then he will score goals,” Wood said.

“It’s important he’s in the right position in the box to take that, and he did that tonight and I thought we could have had a couple of others.”

Wood was delighted to see plenty of work on the training ground come to fruition in the game as he seeks to get Salford climbing the table.

He said: “Consistency is the hardest thing to find, we’ve had a lot of learning and we learn in good times, we learn in bad times, and to be fair to the lads they’ve took every single bit on that we’ve thrown at them and they’re slowly making improvements.

“It’s nice when we get a win like this we see large elements of the game that are how we want to play, what we should look like, and how we should defend.

“The lads know that in the dressing room, they can give me all the answers of what went well, so that’s the pleasing thing.”

Doncaster manager Grant McCann was torn in his thoughts over the defeat as he praised his side’s build-up play but was left bemoaning a lack of ruthlessness in both boxes.

He said: “It’s an old cliche that matches are won in both boxes and we just weren’t good enough in both.

“We know Matt Smith’s threats. He’s probably one of the best centre-forwards in the division, he’s played at a higher level and we just couldn’t cope with his threat in the air. He could have had four.

“I try to give a fair reflection and it’s probably the best we’ve been between the boxes. Credit where credit is due, I was pleased with the boys and the way they kept going.

“Ultimately it’s your final ball and your edge at the top end of the pitch that wins you games, and so does keeping the ball out of the back of your own net.

“Salford did a job on us. Smith’s gone away with a hat trick. But we’ve put in 44 crosses and how we haven’t scored is very frustrating for me. It’s the difference between winning and losing.”