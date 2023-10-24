Scott Lindsey hails Crawley character after late drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Scott Lindsey hails Crawley character after late drama

By Press Association
Scott Lindsey’s side dug deep to earn a point (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Scott Lindsey lauded the character of his Crawley side after they dramatically salvaged a point to avoid a fourth successive defeat at Walsall.

Danny Johnson opened the scoring for the hosts on 88 minutes before Danilo Orsi headed in a 94th-minute equaliser.

Lindsey said: “Great character. The lads are disappointed with the second-half performance, had we have continued on the same vein of how we did in the first half I think we could have gone on and won the game but we didn’t.

“A game of two halves really, I felt that we were really good first half, I thought we were outstanding, really good possession, some very good football being played.

“We had a couple of chances, [Klaidi] Lolos had a good chance at the near post, keeper makes a good save and we had a few bits and pieces flying around their box and across their box.

“Second half changed, we weren’t as good. We struggled with the way they pressed us, we couldn’t make the right decision whether to play round, through or over their press.

“We came under a lot of pressure, they put a lot of balls in our box and Corey [Addai] was outstanding with some unbelievable saves and the goal, the shot hits the post and lands straight to their man who can’t really miss.

“We did succumb to a lot of pressure but we stuck to it and we showed character, a great goal from us at the end. There was another chance just before with Travis [Johnson], great header and the keeper makes an unbelievable save.”

A disappointed Mat Sadler claimed it felt like two points dropped after Walsall’s second-half onslaught left them with just a point.

Sadler explained: “It feels like two points dropped, mostly because we felt we had earned the win and it hurts.

“I thought we were brilliant second half. We ran them into the ground and there was a spell when I looked around at their players and they were gone.

“We sucked the life out of them and a fantastic performance, especially second half. The frustration is we didn’t see out that last little bit which is a gut-wrencher.

“I thought we should have had a free-kick on the halfway line immediately before the goal – and it definitely was having seen it back – which is frustrating.

“We just have to keep positive, keep moving forward and get some of the players back we’ve got missing through injury.

“The law of averages says if we keep doing the right things we will end up with the right results, and we’ve put in some good performances in recent weeks.

“We are emotional on the back of not seeing the game out but over the next 24 hours I will look back at the game and be extremely pleased with most of it.”