Hull take victory in Wayne Rooney’s first home game as Birmingham boss

By Press Association
Hull beat Birmingham in Wayne Rooney’s first home game in charge of the Blues (Jacob King/PA)
Hull beat Birmingham in Wayne Rooney’s first home game in charge of the Blues (Jacob King/PA)

Wayne Rooney suffered his second successive defeat as Birmingham manager as his first home game ended with a 2-0 defeat to Hull.

Liam Delap’s 12th-minute goal and a superb solo effort from Jaden Philogene make it a miserable St Andrew’s debut for Rooney, up against his former Derby assistant Liam Rosenior.

Blues were booed off the pitch at half-time, while there were isolated catcalls from home fans unhappy with his appointment, before louder boos at full-time.

The former Manchester United and England striker emerged from a pyrotechnic display and blue and white smoke to warm applause on his way to the dugout, clapping the home support.

But the mood soon turned and it was Hull fans who were doing all the cheering after taking the lead following a mistake by Emmanuel Longelo.

Longelo’s back pass to goalkeeper John Ruddy went straight to on-loan Manchester City forward Delap, who rounded Ruddy and tapped into the empty net.

Birmingham briefly looked like they might work their way back into the game and Juninho Bacuna twice fired over the bar.

Ruddy prevented Hull doubling their lead when he denied Scott Twine in a one-on-one.

Ruddy then got a fingertip to divert Philogene’s fierce low drive just off target, before Adama Traore volleyed narrowly off target from Twine’s free kick.

Birmingham’s only effort on target came in the third minute of time added on, a looping header from Kevin Long that went straight to goalkeeper Ryan Allsop from Bacuna’s free kick.

Birmingham briefly attacked from the restart but Hull blocked shots from Bacuna and Dembele.

Hull were strong on the counter and Delap and Philogene fired wide before the visitors doubled their lead in spectacular fashion in the 74th minute.

Aston Villa academy graduate Philogene beat Cody Drameh then substitute Jordan James in a surging run in from the left, curling a firm shot that bounced in front of Ruddy before nestling in the far corner of the net.