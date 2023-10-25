Nathan Broadhead nets winner as high-flying Ipswich battle past Bristol City

Nathan Broadhead fired the only goal as Ipswich maintained their impressive Championship record with a 1-0 victory over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The high-flying visitors went in front after 16 minutes when Broadhead accepted a George Hirst pass inside the box and drilled a right-footed shot past Max O’Leary from 15 yards.

It proved enough to settle an open, entertaining contest, which did credit to both teams.

The Robins came close to an equaliser in the second half, but were unable to overcome impressive opponents who closed the gap to leaders Leicester to five points with the first of their two games in hand.

Both clubs made one change, with City bringing in Jason Knight for Haydon Roberts and Ipswich replacing the injured Wes Burns with Kayden Jackson for their first game since October 7.

The hosts made a fast start. Sam Bell had a third-minute shot saved by Vaclav Hladky and Tommy Conway should have done better with a 12th-minute header straight at the Ipswich goalkeeper.

But soon Kieran McKenna’s team, cheered on a strong contingent of more than 2,000 travelling fans, were showing why they had begun the campaign so well.

O’Leary saved well from Conor Chaplin and Massimo Luongo and Rob Dickie made a goal-saving block before Broadhead broke the deadlock.

City responded well to going behind. Taylor Gardner-Hickman had a 27th-minute shot tipped over by Hladky and Matty James saw a volley blocked in a crowded penalty area.

O’Leary had to make another good save after 40 minutes, stretching to palm away a Hirst shot.

Just before the interval, Ipswich skipper Sam Morsy hit a sweet 25-yard shot that smacked against a post.

Ipswich began the second half where they had left off, O’Leary making another diving save to deny Leif Davis and Chaplin firing over with the City keeper stranded outside his box.

There was a scare for the visitors in the 63rd minute when Knight was fouled fractionally outside the penalty area and Conway’s low free-kick was gathered by Hladky.

Dickie headed over from a free-kick as City fought hard for an equaliser. But Ipswich remained dangerous and substitute Omari Hutchinson sent a low 74th-minute shot narrowly wide.

City substitute Harry Cornick went even closer moments later, his left-footed shot striking a post and the ball rolling agonisingly along the goal-line before being cleared.

The home side piled on the pressure in the closing stages and centre-back Dickie twice went close with headers.

But Town defended with an intensity and commitment to match their slick approach play and held on to claim three hard-earned points.