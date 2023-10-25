Rare Rotherham celebrations hit by New York Stadium fire alarm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Rare Rotherham celebrations hit by New York Stadium fire alarm

By Press Association
Matt Taylor’s Rotherham won at home to Coventry (Danny Lawson/PA)
Matt Taylor’s Rotherham won at home to Coventry (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rotherham boss Matt Taylor said even a fire alarm after his side’s 2-0 win at the New York Stadium over Coventry could not dampen the mood.

The Millers registered just their second victory of the season as second-half goals from Lee Peltier and Ollie Rathbone secured a vital three points.

But there was drama at the end as a small fire in the East Stand of the New York Stadium led to an evacuation, with fans in the hospitality areas and members of the press forced to gather outside.

Taylor revealed his players were also initially asked to leave, but were eventually allowed to stay in the dressing room once the situation was contained.

The boss said: “It was a strange course of events at the end. You know Rotherham United, nothing ever is straightforward, being told that we had to leave the stadium on a high.

“We were on our way out and then told to get come back in. The truth of the matter is that not many players left the dressing room.

“There was a bit of confusion so if this happens again, we have to do better.

“I don’t think anyone is surprised with what happened. Things don’t surprise us here.

“Hopefully that doesn’t take anything away from the win.

“My main message after the game was that I have stood there hurt and they have listened to me being hurt enough times to make sure we enjoy these moments. That was a big three points.”

Coventry boss Mark Robins said he has not felt as disappointed over a defeat for some time.

The Sky Blues had several opportunities to both take the lead and then draw level, but could not find a way past Millers goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

“It was disappointing, I can’t remember being as disappointed for a long time,” Robins said.

“I don’t think we have done enough any way. We were in control in the first half, but we were missing 10 per cent and were sloppy. But we created some decent opportunities, the keeper has made some good saves.

“This is what happens in Championship football. Unless you can muster more intent and more energy to go and make it happen you get hurt. What we did was the opposite.

“Despite all those things I have spoken about, we still had enough chances to win the game.

“I think we got what we deserved in the end. We have lost because we have not made the most of the opportunities. We have given them hope and they took their opportunities.

“If you’re a little bit off it you get punished.”