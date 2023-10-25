Wayne Rooney admits Birmingham players need to adapt to his style quickly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wayne Rooney admits Birmingham players need to adapt to his style quickly

By Press Association
Birmingham manager Wayne Rooney has seen his side lose back-to-back games (Jacob King/PA)
Birmingham manager Wayne Rooney has seen his side lose back-to-back games (Jacob King/PA)

Wayne Rooney admits he will adapt his “no-fear football” philosophy at Birmingham after a 2-0 defeat to Hull because his players cannot do it.

Liam Delap’s 12th-minute goal and a superb solo effort from Jaden Philogene made it a miserable St Andrew’s debut for Rooney, who has lost his first two games in charge, up against his former Derby assistant Liam Rosenior.

“You need to be brave in taking the ball, but it’s clear from the first two games that the players aren’t comfortable doing that,” said Birmingham manager Rooney.

“So there will be slight adjustments of course because we need to pick up points as well.

“I can get players up the pitch, boot the ball up the pitch and look to pick up second balls, but we need to get the balance right.

“This is on me – maybe I’ve asked them to do too much and I take that responsibility. We’re asking them to play out from the back and be more front-footed.

“I said to the lads after the game ‘if you don’t feel you can do it, tell me, and we can adjust and adapt’.

“There’s so many different elements to no-fear football. They’ve had snots and guts for the last 10 years and it’s been very difficult.

“But it’s not going to change within two weeks when the players haven’t been used to a completely different way.

“As I’m getting to know players’ strengths and weaknesses, we will find that balance to ensure we get it right.”

Fans made their feelings known to Rooney at the end of the game while the team was booed off at half-time and full-time.

“That’s part of football. You need to win games to change that,” said Rooney.

Rosenior said Birmingham fans need to be patient with Rooney as he will turn things around.

“I’d be excited if I was a Birmingham fan because I worked with him for a long time. I know his qualities as a manager and a coach,” he said.

“I ask for Birmingham fans to give him time because I know Wayne and he will get it completely right.

“He’s got so many qualities – when you had the intelligence Wayne had as a player and see how he sees the game, he’s top in the way he understands players, he makes players feel really confident in the way they play, but once he gets that time, I’m sure he will be successful.”

Rosenior said his gameplan worked a treat.

“A legend has just walked into the club so we knew we had to take the sting out of the game,” he added.

“The first goal came from really good pressing that we worked on with Liam Delap, Scott Twine and Adama Traore. After that we had complete control.”

Meanwhile, Birmingham have confirmed a 52-year-old man was arrested by West Midlands Police at the Hull game on suspicion of racially abusing Blues midfielder Juninho Bacuna during a match against Huddersfield on October 3.

“He was apprehended shortly after kick-off on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and remains in custody for questioning,” a club statement read.