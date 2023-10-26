Football rumours: Manchester United weighing up David de Gea return

What the papers say

Manchester United are reportedly considering re-signing recently-released goalkeeper David de Gea. According to The Sun, United bosses are planning to offer the 32-year-old a short-term deal to return to Old Trafford as cover for when current keeper Andre Onana represents Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations in January. De Gea’s contract expired in the summer but he has yet to find a new club.

Roma’s Tammy Abraham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Birmingham Live reports Tammy Abraham could leave Roma to return to the Premier League at the end of the season. Citing TEAMTalk, they say the 26-year-old striker is the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs and would be open to a return to England. Abraham joined the Italian side from Chelsea in 2021.

And the Daily Mirror says Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen could be set for a return to the starting XI after impressing manager Erik ten Hag off the bench in the Red Devils’ 1-0 Champions League win over FC Copenhagen.

Social media round-up

🇬🇭 Ghanian top talent Fatawu Ganiwu [2007] will be traveling to train with European clubs very soon. Told Ganiwu will attend UCL side RC Lens first in November 🔴🟡🤝🏻 Understand Bayern, RB Salzburg and Chelsea have been following him. Ganiwu signed to Louis Bell, Fa Sport. pic.twitter.com/to5bUriJdE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 25, 2023

Mamadou Sakho breaks his manager’s necklace and could have his contract terminated More here 👇https://t.co/7B5Alpxhso — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 25, 2023

Players to watch

Joao Palhinha in action for Fulham (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Joao Palhinha: German outlet Bild reports Bayern Munich are reconsidering their pursuit of the Fulham midfielder.

Jamal Musiala: Manchester City are exploring the possibility of signing the Bayern Munich winger, according to Spanish outlet Sport.