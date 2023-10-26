Matty Ashton and Ben Currie added to England squad for second Tonga clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Matty Ashton and Ben Currie added to England squad for second Tonga clash

By Press Association
Matty Ashton has been handed his second international call-up (Martin Rickett/PA)
Matty Ashton has been handed his second international call-up (Martin Rickett/PA)

Warrington duo Matty Ashton and Ben Currie have been added to the England squad for their second clash with Tonga in Huddersfield on Saturday as head coach Shaun Wane warns his players to guard against the possibility of a backlash.

Ashton and Currie replace Tommy Makinson and Morgan Knowles, both of whom sustained injuries in England’s gruelling 22-18 win in St Helens on Sunday in the first of a three-match series against the Southern Hemisphere side.

Wane said: “Last week was a real battle of attrition and we fought hard to come out on top, but we still have work to do to win this three-game series.

Warrington Wolves v St Helens – Betfred Super League – Halliwell Jones Stadium
Warrington’s Ben Currie has been added to the England squad for their second clash with Tonga (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We know that Tonga will be hurt, they’ll come out even stronger, and will be seeking revenge this weekend. It is up to us to ensure that doesn’t happen and we come away with the victory – and the series.”

Ashton’s call-up to the 19-man matchday squad will represent only his second international appearance after the 25-year-old winger previously featured in England’s 64-0 thrashing of France in April.

The 29-year-old Currie featured in England’s run to the final of the 2017 World Cup but has played for his country just twice in the last six years, also including the win over France.

Wane added: “Matty Ashton impressed me earlier in the year during the mid-season international against France and has continued on the same path over the last few weeks. I’m really pleased to be able to give him an opportunity against Tonga.”

Huddersfield prop Chris Hill will make his 35th full international appearance on Saturday, while the team will once again be captained by St Helens full-back Jack Welsby as George Williams serves the last of his two-match suspension.