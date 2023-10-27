The sky’s the limit for Kilmarnock – Corrie Ndaba

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sky’s the limit for Kilmarnock – Corrie Ndaba

By Press Association
Corrie Ndaba, left, has big ambitions for Kilmarnock (Steve Welsh/PA)
Corrie Ndaba believes Kilmarnock should be “aiming for the sky” this season and pointed to the early Old Firm double to back up his ambition.

The 23-year-old Irish centre-back joined the Rugby Park club on a season-long loan from Ipswich in June.

Ndaba enjoyed a 1-0 opening day win over Rangers in the cinch Premiership and a Viaplay Cup win over Celtic by the same scoreline.

Killie’s 3-1 home win over Livingston at the weekend lifted them into fifth place in the table, albeit it was their first win in eight in all competitions and only three points separate fourth-placed Hearts and second-bottom Ross County.

Ahead of the home game against Aberdeen on Sunday, Ndaba was asked if Europe could be a possibility this season, and he said: “Of course, why not?

“We are a good group, we’ve got good players, and I think we’re good enough to do that.

“And we should be aiming for the sky. So whatever it is, Europe, top-six, why not? I think we’re good enough.

“I think a lot of football is mental. When you’re confident, when you believe, you feel like you can do anything really so even coming up against these big teams, we know we’re good enough.

“We’ve shown already so anyone we come up against we believe, especially at home.

“It was a bit surreal beating Rangers and Celtic. It was a great feeling.

“First game against Rangers was obviously a good experience and then Celtic. Beating both of them being was unbelievable.

“As I say, we are good enough, we had that belief and as I was playing, I felt that.

“The team felt comfortable so whoever it is, we’re not afraid, we are not scared. We know what we can do.”