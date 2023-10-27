We’ll bounce back – Barry Robson wants swift Aberdeen response to European loss

Barry Robson is looking for a quick Aberdeen response to their PAOK disappointment when they travel to Kilmarnock on Sunday.

The Dons were 2-0 up against the Greek outfit in their thrilling Europa Conference League game at Pittodrie on Thursday night before losing 3-2, with the visitors’ winner coming from a penalty right at the end of the game.

The dramatic late spot-kick was awarded after a VAR check which made the defeat all the more disappointing given that, with the score at 2-1, what looked like a valid Dons penalty claim when Jack MacKenzie was upended in the PAOK box was ignored by VAR Alan Kijas.

Aberdeen are in third place behind PAOK and Eintracht Frankfurt in Group G with the one point earned against HJK Helsinki but the Pittodrie boss is moving quickly on to cinch Premiership business.

Robson said: “I don’t want to make the story about VAR, I want to talk about how good my players were. I was so proud of the players, they were outstanding and they gave me everything against a team who have unbelievable quality.

“They gave us another brilliant performance, tactically we were spot on and I was so proud of the players.

“We got stronger as the game went on, we started the second half so well and to be 2-0 up against that side was something because they are a really top team.

“We should have come away with at least a point, but we’ve put in three good performances in Europe now and every time we’ve not got what we deserved.

“We were disappointed and angry at the end, but there’ll be no sulking.

“The players won’t need lifting, we’ll bounce back. Just look at the performance, that will give them real belief and we’ll go into an important league game on Sunday and do everything we can to win that game.”