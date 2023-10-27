We’ll bounce back – Barry Robson wants swift Aberdeen response to European loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

We’ll bounce back – Barry Robson wants swift Aberdeen response to European loss

By Press Association
Barry Robson wants Aberdeen to bounce back from European disappointment (Steve Welsh/PA)
Barry Robson wants Aberdeen to bounce back from European disappointment (Steve Welsh/PA)

Barry Robson is looking for a quick Aberdeen response to their PAOK disappointment when they travel to Kilmarnock on Sunday.

The Dons were 2-0 up against the Greek outfit in their thrilling Europa Conference League game at Pittodrie on Thursday night before losing 3-2, with the visitors’ winner coming from a penalty right at the end of the game.

The dramatic late spot-kick was awarded after a VAR check which made the defeat all the more disappointing given that, with the score at 2-1, what looked like a valid Dons penalty claim when Jack MacKenzie was upended in the PAOK box was ignored by VAR Alan Kijas.

Aberdeen are in third place behind PAOK and Eintracht Frankfurt in Group G with the one point earned against HJK Helsinki but the Pittodrie boss is moving quickly on to cinch Premiership business.

Robson said: “I don’t want to make the story about VAR, I want to talk about how good my players were. I was so proud of the players, they were outstanding and they gave me everything against a team who have unbelievable quality.

“They gave us another brilliant performance, tactically we were spot on and I was so proud of the players.

“We got stronger as the game went on, we started the second half so well and to be 2-0 up against that side was something because they are a really top team.

“We should have come away with at least a point, but we’ve put in three good performances in Europe now and every time we’ve not got what we deserved.

“We were disappointed and angry at the end, but there’ll be no sulking.

“The players won’t need lifting, we’ll bounce back. Just look at the performance, that will give them real belief and we’ll go into an important league game on Sunday and do everything we can to win that game.”