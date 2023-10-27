Manchester derby takes centre stage this weekend – Premier League talking points

After a midweek of drama in European competition, the Premier League returns with plenty of eye-catching fixtures.

As well as the first Manchester derby of the campaign, teams towards the bottom of the table go head to head.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main talking points ahead of the action.

Haaland v Hojlund

Erling Haaland and Rasmus Hojlund will lead the line for their teams in the Manchester derby on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erling Haaland hit a hat-trick when Manchester City beat neighbours Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium a year ago.

The free-scoring Norway striker, however, drew a blank in a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford and the FA Cup final win in June.

City will be favourites when they make the short trip to the red side of Manchester on Sunday afternoon and Haaland will no doubt be the main goal threat.

United will hope two slender wins in the space of three days has prepared them for the derby, with their own forward, Rasmus Hojlund, in line for his first taste of the fixture.

A season finale for Toon Army’s Tonali?

Sandro Tonali is set to start a 10-month ban after Newcastle’s clash with Wolves (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle splashed a handsome £55million to land Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali in the summer – but he has just been hit with a 10-month ban after admitting to betting charges during his time at AC Milan.

While the suspension rules Tonali out for the remainder of the campaign – as well as Euro 2024 should holders Italy qualify – Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is hopeful he will have one of his new recruits available for Saturday’s trip to Wolves.

According to reports, authorities in Italy are yet to ratify the ban, opening up the prospect of a season swansong for the 23-year-old.

Bournemouth and Burnley in battle at the bottom

Here’s how things look at the end of Matchweek 9 ✅ pic.twitter.com/GfEkHVwTAu — Premier League (@premierleague) October 24, 2023

Between them, Bournemouth and their weekend visitors Burnley have taken just seven points from 18 Premier League games this season – leaving both sides in the bottom three.

Cherries head coach Andoni Iraola will be hoping to pick up a first league victory since his appointment in the summer with newly-promoted Burnley suffering similar struggles.

Vincent Kompany’s men won at Luton earlier in the month and, despite the slow start of both teams, victory at the Vitality Stadium could take them above the drop zone.

Luton go behind Emery lines

Aston Villa have won their last 11 Premier League home matches under Unai Emery (Nick Potts/PA)

Luton’s five points keeps them just ahead of the bottom three heading into the weekend’s round of fixtures, but the Hatters face what is becoming an increasingly daunting prospect – a trip to Villa Park.

Unai Emery has guided Aston Villa to 11 successive home wins, with Arsenal the last side to leave with three points well back in April.

Luton will be buoyed from the fact they battled from two down to draw 2-2 at Nottingham Forest last week, but recent history is against Rob Edwards and his players, who will also be tasked with keeping the in-form Ollie Watkins quiet.

Blunted Blades face Arsenal test

While Bournemouth, Burnley and Luton are early strugglers, the Premier League table is being propped up by winless Sheffield United.

The Blades have taken just one point from their opening nine outings back in the top-flight – although boss Paul Heckingbottom will take some comfort from their improved showing in a 2-1 loss to Manchester United last time out.

They head to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, coming up against unbeaten Arsenal who will be keen to keep pace at the top as Mikel Arteta aims to build another sustained title tilt.